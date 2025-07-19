‘Outstanding’ Wakefield Trinity earn praise after biggest win over Huddersfield Giants

Corey Hall celebrates after scoring a try for Wakefield Trinity at Huddersfield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Head coach Daryl Powell was pleased with the way his players responded to the previous week's disappointing display against Hull as Wakefield Trinity recorded their biggest-ever victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Despite making a slow start to both halves Trinity enhanced their Super League top six claims with a runaway 46-10 win at the Accu Stadium.

Huddersfield scored first, but two first half-tries from young winger Jayden Myers plus one from Lachlan Walmsley, Mike McMeeken and Corey Hall saw the visitors have the game sewn up by half-time as they led 30-4.

The immaculate goal kicking of full-back Max Jowitt helped Wakefield to establish their control and he went on to kick seven goals as well as scoring a second half try in a display that earned him the Sky man of the match.

Jayden Myers races in for a Wakefield Trinity try. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"I thought the boys were outstanding," said head coach Powell.

"We started both halves probably a little bit slow, but I thought once we got our teeth into the game some of our attacking play was outstanding.

"We picked some great options, our finishing was good and I think defensively we front loaded.

"Last week was a tough one to take but it's all about how you respond. Today was really good, we were really strong in all areas."

Cameron Scott reaches out to plant the ball down for a try. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Initially a Giants side that had looked to be improving in recent weeks looked good as they forced early pressure and produced a slick move to open the scoring through Jacob Gagai in the sixth minute.

But further promising home attacks were repelled and when Trinity got good field position for the first time they came up with points.

Jake Trueman, back at half-back after injury, put in a well judged high kick and Myers beat Gagai to the ball before finishing strongly for his first Super League try.

Trinity went back to back after Myers made a break and the ball was moved on with Mason Lino's superb pass sending Walmsley over in the corner.

Josh Griffin evades an attempted tackle by Sam Halsall to score for Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Lino then came up with another assist soon after with a smart pass, from shorter range this time, to send McMeeken over.

Trinity continued to be on top and scored again as Hall brushed off some weak tackling to score his side's fourth try.

Myers went over for his second try before half-time as he showed some fantastic footwork close to the line, leaving two defenders grasping at thin air.

As they had done in the first half Huddersfield made a bright start to the second period and six minutes in Adam Swift charged over in the corner.

Tui Lolohea kicked a touchline goal to reduce the hosts' deficit to 30-10, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly snuffed out as Lino's kick was touched down by Jowitt.

Lino came up with another smart play to land a 40-20 kick to earn good field position again from which Cam Scott went over after taking on several home defenders.

The final score came when a move involving the impressive Hall and Jowitt led to Josh Griffin taking advantage of hesitant defending to go over for another try wide out.