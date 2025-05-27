Paul Cooke backs James Glover and Nathan Wilde to improve Featherstone Rovers team

New boy - old boy: New signing James Glover (right) with former Featherstone Rovers forward Luke Cooper after the game with Batley Bulldogs.

​Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke is confident his improving team will be further improved by the addition of strong running centre James Glover.

An impressive debut in the 46-4 win over Batley Bulldogs has shown Rovers fans already what the centre is capable of and he is seen as a strong addition to the Fev squad as they aim to climb the Betfred Championship table into the play-off places after a sticky start to the season.

Glover, who has been a top Championship centre for a number of years with Sheffield Eagles, York and Dewsbury has signed on a deal that will keep him at Post Office Road until the end of 2027.

“We’re delighted to welcome James to our club,” said Fev head coach Cooke.

"James is a player that myself and the coaching staff have admired from his time at Sheffield and York. A Featherstone local who is, in our opinion, one of the very best championship centres.

"James will add experience to our group and will certainly help improve others within the group with how he trains and plays.

"Defensively, James is tough to play against and with the ball in hand, he’s a handful for opposition defences.

"We as a staff believe he will challenge us to be better, which we welcome, it is important to us as a staff to improve and help every player improve too.

"We are all excited to have James on board and look forward to him adding positively to a team that we are confident can climb the league table in the remaining games of 2025.”

Glover came through the Rovers Scholarship system and is delighted to be back at the club.

He said: ”This club means a lot to me and my family. Playing for Featherstone is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was 14-year old.

"I came through the scholarship here and signed my first professional contract at this club. I can’t wait to represent Featherstone Rovers.”

Rovers have also re-signed prop Nathan Wilde to their squad on a loan deal from Leigh until the end of the season.

“Nathan has become one of our group, a very well respected player who gave us a real lift during his first spell with us,” said Cooke.

"He adds competition to places in the middle unit and is a valuable addition to us.

"We’re looking forward to his impact on and off the field and we as staff feel he can improve whilst with us once again.”

But Fev have lost powerhouse forward Toby Boothroyd, who is going back to Australia with his family for personal reasons.

He explained: “I have made a very difficult but necessary decision to return to Australia immediately for personal reasons.

"I would like to thank Paddy and Martin for the opportunity to play for Featherstone. To the fans, your support and passion has meant the world to me.

"This team is in a great place with Paul, Ian and Ged in charge and I’m confident this season will be a very successful one.”

Cooke added: “Toby made a very difficult decision to return home with his partner Sarah immediately after the Widnes game.

"Toby has been the consummate professional during his time at our club. Whilst not playing as many games as he nor we would have liked, when Toby was on the field he made a big difference with his ability in attack to find the right lines on the edges, his clever ball playing and his solid defence.

"We will all miss Toby, he knows how much he means to me personally, us all as staff and the teammates he leaves within our group.

"Off the field, he’s made a massive contribution, buying into the coaching methods and he has shown through his professional approach to be a leader when it comes to working hard physically and mentally to be the best he can be. Other players have learned more than he will know.

"We wish Toby, his partner Sarah and all of his family a happy reunion back in Australia.

"Toby and his family will be welcomed back at the club anytime. Keep in touch my friend. Once a flat capper, always a flat capper.”