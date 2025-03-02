Paul Cooke makes winning start as Featherstone Rovers head coach with convincing win over Keighley Cougars

Caleb Aekins celebrates one of his three tries with teammates Darrell Olpherts and Danny Addy. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers began a new era under new head coach Paul Cooke successfully when they eased through to the last eight of the 1895 Cup with a 52-12 home success against Keighley Cougars.

​Cooke took over from James Ford in the build-up to the cup tie and oversaw an expected victory over League One opponents who were game but outclassed.

Caleb Aekins led the way with a hat-trick as Rovers were 36-12 up by half-time and went on to run in nine tries in total.

"It’s been a tough week and I thanked the players and staff because it’s not been easy,” said new head coach Cooke.

"What James has left us is a squad of players that is capable of playing and achieving great things and that is what we’ve got to tap into and get more out of.

"We’ve got a lot to work on, but it doesn’t mater whether you win by one or 100 in these competitions when it’s knockout football – you’ve got to win the game and we have done.

"I think there’s a lot in there that I’m not pleased about. But I’m glad to get the week out the way.”

Cooke added: “I thought the three changes from the bench was key for us.

"They changed the way we played with intent, we went down the middle and challenged Keighley once we’d won our ruck.

"The three players off the bench were magnificent and that’s not to say that the players on the field weren’t trying hard or doing the right things, I just felt the impetus changed for us when we changed the three middles.

"We completed first half at nearly 90 per cent then the second half it was 56 so when you are around 50 per cent you’re going to give the opposition a chance and we defended a lot.

"I thought we defended better in the second half, a bit more connected and unified.”

Rovers were stunned early on as their lower league visitors struck first with an Izaac Farrell try, converted by Jack Miller after six minutes,

Fev responded, however, with Calum Turner sending Aekins over for the first of his tries then adding the goal.

Jayden Hatton’s try put the hosts ahead only for Keighley to level through Miller’s conversion of Brad Holroyd’s try.

But Rovers finally took charge with four tries in the last eight minutes of the half, Aekins, Jordan Williams, Connor Jones and Derrell Olpherts going over.

The second half was scrappy, but Hatton raced in for his second try, Will Jubb added another and Aekins completed his hat-trick, with Turner taking his goal tally up to eight.