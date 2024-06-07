Trin fans gathered outside Belle Vue earlier this afternoon (Friday) to wave Wakefield off to the national stadium, where they will face Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final tomorrow evening, kick off 5.45pm.

It promises to be a momentous and memorable occasion for everyone associated with the club, as Trinity play at Wembley for the first time since a 12-3 defeat in the 1979 Challenge Cup final at the hands of Widnes.

Martin Travis, who has been supporting Trin for nearly 60 years, was present that day. Asked by the Wakefield Express if he thought it would have been another 45 years before he saw his side play at the iconic again, he replied:

“No, definitely not. But it’s here now, so let’s enjoy it. There is definitely something special happening. Matt (Ellis, owner) is going to take them all the way. This won’t be the first visit to Wembley. We are on the up.”

Steve Beddard was at Wembley 11 years earlier in 1968 for the famous Watersplash Final, in which Wakefield lost 11-10 to Leeds.

“I’ve been down twice and come back miserable,” he said at the Wembley send-off party.

But he is more than optimistic of a bright future for the club. He added: “It’s absolutely brilliant for the club. Matt Ellis has done a fantastic job. This is the most exciting this club has been for years. Everything about it. I can’t explain it. It’s overwhelming.”

Fellow fan Paul Long, who has been a supporter for half a century, was also emotional as the players made their way to the coach.

He said: “It’s been too long. It’s been my dream to go to Wembley. There will be tears. I am a softy at heart. I am living a dream. I’d prefer it to be the Challenge Cup but this is the next best thing. It still means a lot.”

Father and son duo, Derek and Leon Nightingale, are also excited about tomorrow’s showpiece event.

Derek, 68, who was also at the 1968 final, said: “I was 12 and it was just amazing, although it was a shame about the result. We want to go to Wembley to see Wakefield win and that’s what we are going to do tomorrow.”

On the club’s fortunes since Ellis took over last year, Leon added: “It has been unbelievable when you think where we were in September. We didn’t know what was going to happen. It has been an amazing turnaround.

“It’s nice to see the good times back.”

The Wakefield Express – whose special 12-page supplement, ‘Trinity at Wembley’, inside this week’s newspaper was being enjoyed by fans outside Belle Vue – will be at Wembley from around noon tomorrow. Follow our live coverage of Challenge Cup final day on the website tomorrow.

The historic day starts with the women’s Challenge Cup final between Leeds and St Helens at 11.45am before the men’s final between Wigan and Warrington kicks off at 3.07pm in tribute to Rhinos legend Rob Burrow who sadly passed away last weekend. The 1895 Cup final between Wakefield and Sheffield then kicks off at 5.45pm.

Take a look at these photos as Trinity fans waved Wakefield off to Wembley earlier this afternoon.

