The contest was maybe tougher than the Knights expected with their opponents sitting second from bottom, but they found a way to get over the line and moved up to fourth place, just three points behind Barrow Island in second, with a game in hand on them.

Improved tries in the first half-hour for Jake Crossland and Connor Wilson, scored despite the sin-binning of Brad Moules for dissent, sent Normanton on the way to their win.

Beverley replied through Lewis Miller, but touchdowns either side of the break by Joe Abson and Moules gave the Knights a 22-6 lead.

The visitors brushed aside the yellow carding of Charlie Gay for dissent as Francis Coggle went over for a try with Bobby Howdle adding his second goal. But Stu Biscomb’s try, with Charlie Barker adding his fourth goal, saw Normanton safely home, Beverley subsequently posting a consolation score for Will Turnbull, which Joe Dobson improved.

Here's a look at Rob Hare's images from the match:

