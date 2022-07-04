Joe Abson plants the ball down for a try for Normanton Knights against Beverley. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE FOCUS: 11 images from Normanton Knights' NCL victory over Beverley

Normanton Knights maintained their promotion bid in Division Two of the National Conference League when they ran out 28-18 winners at home to Beverley - and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:33 pm

The contest was maybe tougher than the Knights expected with their opponents sitting second from bottom, but they found a way to get over the line and moved up to fourth place, just three points behind Barrow Island in second, with a game in hand on them.

Improved tries in the first half-hour for Jake Crossland and Connor Wilson, scored despite the sin-binning of Brad Moules for dissent, sent Normanton on the way to their win.

Beverley replied through Lewis Miller, but touchdowns either side of the break by Joe Abson and Moules gave the Knights a 22-6 lead.

The visitors brushed aside the yellow carding of Charlie Gay for dissent as Francis Coggle went over for a try with Bobby Howdle adding his second goal. But Stu Biscomb’s try, with Charlie Barker adding his fourth goal, saw Normanton safely home, Beverley subsequently posting a consolation score for Will Turnbull, which Joe Dobson improved.

Here's a look at Rob Hare's images from the match:

1. Knights line-up

Normanton Knights players line-up before the National Conference League game with Beverley. Picture: Rob Hare

2. Beverley line-up

Beverley players line-up before the game. Picture: Rob Hare

3. Connor's try

Connor Wilson puts the ball down for a try for Normanton Knights against Beverley. Picture: Rob Hare

4. Four star Charlie

Charlie Barker lines up one of his four goals for Normanton Knights against Beverley. Picture: Rob Hare

