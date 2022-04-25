Normanton Knights celebrate scoring a try against Heworth. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE FOCUS: Normanton Knights in National Conference League action against Heworth

Photographer Rob Hare was at Queen Elizabeth Drive for Normanton Knights' latest National Conference League game when they took on Heworth.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:30 am

The Knights played their part in a Division Two contest that contained some good rugby league, scoring four tries through Charlie Barker (two), Liam Sheridan and Connor Wilson, with Barker adding a conversion, but lost 40-18.

The sin-binning of Jake Tyson for a professional foul in the 33rd minute proved to be pivotal.

Heworth, who were 10-4 ahead at that stage, had stretched their lead to 26-4 by the time Tyson returned and went on to win convincingly with the help of four Billy Sturdy tries.

Adam Dent, meanwhile, crossed twice, with Danny Allen and Fraser West popping in and George Elliott kicking four goals.

Here's Rob's images from the match:

Normanton Knights v Heworth

Try time: Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights v Heworth

Charlie Barker lines up a kick. Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights v Heworth

Try time on the way for Heworth. Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights v Heworth

Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights
