PICTURE GALLERY: 14 pictures from Eastmoor Dragons' narrow National Conference loss to Shaw Cross Sharks

Second-placed Shaw Cross were pushed all the way before they were able to run out 24-16 winners against a young Dragons team still to get off the mark this season.

In their best performance of the season Eastmoor were 16-12 ahead as the game headed into the final quarter, having posted a brace apiece for Lewi Bayliss and Jack Raby. But none of the tries were converted and by contrast Dec Tomlinson’s conversions of tries by Brad Baines (twice), Ash Berry and Connor Foster represented the Sharks’ winning margin.