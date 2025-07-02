PICTURE GALLERY: 15 images as Normanton Knights enjoy 15-try romp against Hull Dockers

Crossland raced over for a double hat-trick and added to his six tries by kicking the game’s last goal as his personal haul of 26 points helped the Knights hammer relegation-threatened Hull Dockers 82-6.

The Dockers fielded their full complement of players, but had no answer to a rampant home side successfully averting a third successive defeat in a 15-try spectacular.

The Knights, who have returned to the top six, were quickly in charge and were already 50-0 up by half-time.

Tim Robinson also posted four touchdowns as they easily completed the double, after also beating the Dockers in Hull earlier in the season.

Jack Slater, Elliot Davey, Alex Barker, Tom Vanstan and Adam Biscomb were the other Knights try scorers while Charlie Barker booted 10 goals.

Hull were 72-0 behind before Liam Fox converted Reuben Mortimer’s try for their only points.

Normanton are back on their travels this Saturday when they face third from bottom Skirlaugh who lose 84-22 to leaders East Leeds last weekend.

Here’s a look at images from the game against the Dockers:

1 . Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers Tom Vanstan celebrates scoring one of Normanton Knights' 15 tries against Hull Dockers. Photo: Kevin Creighton Photo Sales

2 . Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers Joe Crossland goes head over heels in scoring one of his six tries for Normanton Knights against Hull Dockers. Photo: Kevin Creighton Photo Sales

3 . Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers Taylor Carter tries to shrug off Hull Dockers tacklers. Photo: Kevin Creighton Photo Sales