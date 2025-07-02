Try time for Normanton Knights. Picture: Kevin Creightonplaceholder image
Try time for Normanton Knights. Picture: Kevin Creighton

PICTURE GALLERY: 15 images as Normanton Knights enjoy 15-try romp against Hull Dockers

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Six-hitter Joe Crossland led the way in a resounding return to winning ways for Normanton Knights in Division Two of the National Conference League.

Crossland raced over for a double hat-trick and added to his six tries by kicking the game’s last goal as his personal haul of 26 points helped the Knights hammer relegation-threatened Hull Dockers 82-6.

The Dockers fielded their full complement of players, but had no answer to a rampant home side successfully averting a third successive defeat in a 15-try spectacular.

The Knights, who have returned to the top six, were quickly in charge and were already 50-0 up by half-time.

Tim Robinson also posted four touchdowns as they easily completed the double, after also beating the Dockers in Hull earlier in the season.

Jack Slater, Elliot Davey, Alex Barker, Tom Vanstan and Adam Biscomb were the other Knights try scorers while Charlie Barker booted 10 goals.

Hull were 72-0 behind before Liam Fox converted Reuben Mortimer’s try for their only points.

Normanton are back on their travels this Saturday when they face third from bottom Skirlaugh who lose 84-22 to leaders East Leeds last weekend.

Here’s a look at images from the game against the Dockers:

Tom Vanstan celebrates scoring one of Normanton Knights' 15 tries against Hull Dockers.

1. Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers

Tom Vanstan celebrates scoring one of Normanton Knights' 15 tries against Hull Dockers. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Photo Sales
Joe Crossland goes head over heels in scoring one of his six tries for Normanton Knights against Hull Dockers.

2. Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers

Joe Crossland goes head over heels in scoring one of his six tries for Normanton Knights against Hull Dockers. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Photo Sales
Taylor Carter tries to shrug off Hull Dockers tacklers.

3. Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers

Taylor Carter tries to shrug off Hull Dockers tacklers. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Photo Sales
Normanton Knights are over for a try again.

4. Normanton Knights v Hull Dockers

Normanton Knights are over for a try again. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Normanton KnightsDivision TwoNormanton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice