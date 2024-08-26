PICTURE GALLERY: 15 images from Featherstone Rovers' big victory over Toulouse

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Featherstone Rovers came up with one of their most important victories of the season when they beat second-placed Toulouse Olympique at the Millennium Stadium – and here are action images from the game.

Connor Wynne scored two tries and Josh Hardcastle one in a 22-10 success for James Ford’s men that boosted hopes of finishing in the play-off places.

Here's a look at action from the match:

Connor Wynne takes the acclaim after scoring one of his two tries against Toulouse. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Connor Wynne about to go over for a try.

Josh Hardcastle gets the ball down for a Featherstone Rovers try. Picture: Rob Hare

Ben Reynolds lines up one of the five kicks he landed for Featherstone Rovers against Toulouse.

