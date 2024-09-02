Featherstone Rovers maintained their bid for a top six finish in the Betfred Championship with a 36-18 victory at home to Barrow Raiders – and here’s a look at images from the game at the Millennium Stadium.
Connor Jones (two), Brad Day, Ben Reynolds, Jimmy Beckett and Connor Wynne all raced over for tries with Reynolds adding six goals in the Rovers victory.
1. Featherstone Rovers v Barrow
Ben Reynolds dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try. Photo: Kevin Creighton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.