Featherstone Rovers celebrate one of their six tries against Barrow Raiders. Picture: Kevin CreightonFeatherstone Rovers celebrate one of their six tries against Barrow Raiders. Picture: Kevin Creighton
Featherstone Rovers celebrate one of their six tries against Barrow Raiders. Picture: Kevin Creighton

PICTURE GALLERY: 18 images from Featherstone Rovers' win over Barrow Raiders

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 08:00 BST
Featherstone Rovers maintained their bid for a top six finish in the Betfred Championship with a 36-18 victory at home to Barrow Raiders – and here’s a look at images from the game at the Millennium Stadium.

Connor Jones (two), Brad Day, Ben Reynolds, Jimmy Beckett and Connor Wynne all raced over for tries with Reynolds adding six goals in the Rovers victory.

Ben Reynolds dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try.

1. Featherstone Rovers v Barrow

Ben Reynolds dives over for a Featherstone Rovers try. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Photo Sales
Connor Jones goes over for one of his two tries.

2. Featherstone Rovers v Barrow

Connor Jones goes over for one of his two tries. Photo: John Victor

Photo Sales
Brad Day show his delight at scoring the first try.

3. Featherstone Rovers v Barrow

Brad Day show his delight at scoring the first try. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Photo Sales
Ben Reynolds lines up one of his six successful kicks.

4. Featherstone Rovers v Barrow

Ben Reynolds lines up one of his six successful kicks. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Featherstone RoversBarrow Raiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.