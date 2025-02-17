PICTURE GALLERY: 20 images from Featherstone Rovers' opening Betfred Championship win over Doncaster

James Ford’s men opened their league campaign with a solid display against opponents they were beaten by at home last year.

Rovers have recruited strongly for this year and showed that as they largely controlled the contest against a side containing many players with Super League experience.

After a good pre-season they were ready and soon on the way to victory when forcing a goal-line drop-out in the first two minutes then quickly following that up with with the opening try.

Clay Webb went over following clever play close to the line by half-back Ben Reynolds, who added the conversion.

Doncaster were pushed back and forced into another goal-line drop-out. Although they defended stoutly the pressure was maintained and another of Fev’s new recruits, Jayden Hatton, touched down for the second try, finishing acrobatically after Gareth Gale’s initial break then swift handling from Caleb Aekins, Reynolds and Webb.

The visitors dug in for the remainder of the half on a heavy pitch that did not make it easy for players on both sides and it remained 10-0 until 23 minutes from time.

But with all still to play for it was Rovers who came up with a decisive score as Reynolds was again the architect with a pass to Hatton, who cut in on a great angle to race over for his second try.

With Reynolds adding his second conversion it was 16-0 and there was no way back for the Dons.

Ten Minutes later the impressive Webb also collected his second try as he won the chase to be first to get to a Reynolds kick into the in-goal area and did well to touch the ball down.

Reynolds again tagged on the extras to make it 22-0.

To their credit, Doncaster did not give up and managed a consolation try four minutes from time through their former Featherstone player, Craig Hall, following good work by ex-Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne and ex-Castleford half-back Ben Johnston.

But they had been second best for much of the game as Rovers put down an immediate marker with an opening day victory for the sixth year in succession.

Here’s a look at images from the game:

1 . Featherstone Rovers v Doncaster Featherstone Rovers fans enjoying the game. Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

2 . Featherstone Rovers v Doncaster Supporters on a full terrace watch on. Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

3 . Featherstone Rovers v Doncaster Clay Webb opens the scoring for Featherstone Rovers. Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales