PICTURE GALLERY: Action shots from Castleford Tigers' West Yorkshire derby with Leeds Rhinos

It did not go so well with the Tigers suffering a 38-24 defeat, but there were some positives from scoring four tries and keeping going to the final hooter.
Here’s a look at John Victor’s images from the game:
1 / 4
It did not go so well with the Tigers suffering a 38-24 defeat, but there were some positives from scoring four tries and keeping going to the final hooter.
Here’s a look at John Victor’s images from the game:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.