PICTURE GALLERY: Action shots from Castleford Tigers' West Yorkshire derby with Leeds Rhinos

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Castleford Tigers played their first West Yorkshire derby of 2025 when they made the short journey to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos.

It did not go so well with the Tigers suffering a 38-24 defeat, but there were some positives from scoring four tries and keeping going to the final hooter.

Here’s a look at John Victor’s images from the game:

Try time for Innes Senior.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Try time for Innes Senior. Photo: John Victor

Fletcher Rooney dives over for Castleford's first try.

2. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Fletcher Rooney dives over for Castleford's first try. Photo: John Victor

Jeremiah Simbiken touches down for Castleford's third try.

3. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Jeremiah Simbiken touches down for Castleford's third try. Photo: John Victor

Judah Rimbu directs a Castleford Tigers attack.

4. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Judah Rimbu directs a Castleford Tigers attack. Photo: John Victor

