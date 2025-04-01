PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Lions continue encouraging start to new season

In stark contrast to the opening games of last season when Lions conceded over 50 points against the same adversaries this year’s two victories show the strength and spirit that has returned to the Millpond side.

Playing against the wind in the first half, the away side conceded an unconverted try to a well worked Milford scrum move.

But they showed tenacity, forcing Milford into repeated handling errors before capitalising on a great line-break from the impressive Jordy Walker. Featherstone’s skipper created the space to put Danny Johnson in under the sticks and he converted his own try to put Lions ahead at the break.

In the second half Milford’s elusive full-back raced the length of the field to put the home team’s speedy winger in at the corner.

But the conversion was missed and Lions replied almost immediately when a well disguised pass from Liam Kay saw Will Smith stride through.

Continual Lions pressure finally told when Alfie Beresford put the seal on a fine individual performance by muscling through from acting-half close to the posts.

Kay added the extras and although another unconverted Milford try closed the gap to 16-12 the victory was sealed when hard working prop Ash Smith crashed through several defenders.

Kay converted to take the Lions to a well deserved 22-12 away win.

Lions’ victory was a strong statement of resilience and improvement with every player contributing. Daz Fisher and the coaching staff deserve significant credit for turning around the team’s fortunes after a challenging previous season.

This Saturday they host Bentley.

