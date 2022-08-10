PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Lions in National Conference League action

The game was to end in disappointment for the Lions as their remaining play-offs hopes were dented with a 26-16 loss at Skirlaugh.

The opening kick-off, with Lions allowing the ball to go dead, set the tone for the match and the ensuing initial pressure saw the hosts take an early lead with a converted try.

Lions hit back with two tries by second rower Jake Roberts, the first from a space created by Sam Wilkinson-Pycock, the latter with a fine line drive.

Jake Perkins converted both scores and Lions looked to be sailing into the break 12-6 to the good.

But the kick-restart proved to be Lions’ undoing again. From the dubious decision of a Lions ‘catch-and-juggle-knock-on’ Skirlaugh scored close to the posts and levelled the scores.

The start of the second half brought more joy for the home-side, one fine try following a speedy zig-zag run by the full-back but the rest of Skirlaugh’s points being as a result of Lions’ handling errors or conceded penalties.

In reply, a fine cut-out ball from Harley Axe put wingman Elliott Bell in at the corner, but it was a late consolation try that went unconverted and Lions never looked like closing the 10-point gap that secured the two points for the home side.

Lions travel to Stanningley this Saturday and aim to reverse recent losses, as on their day, playing disciplined, error-free football they have shown they can beat any side in this league.

