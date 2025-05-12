PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Lions produce strong finish to move into top four

The game was in Lions' control from the early stages and they led Beverley 22-10 at half-time on their way to winning 40-22.

A spate of first half tries set the tone, Ash Allman-Brooke opening the scoring on 14 minutes and further scores coming from Will Smith, Sam Millard and Jack Beddis as the Lions stamped their authority on the game.

With Liam Kay adding two conversions they held a healthy lead at the break, which they stretched with another Beddis try.

The Millpond men were made to work hard in the second half and were still only 12 points ahead as the game entered the final quarter, Beverley’s Ben White, who was impressive throughout, having converted tries by Lewis Harold and Ben Rowan.

Another try for the visitors at that stage could have made it a tense finish, but with back rower Sam Millard inspirational, it was the Featherstone team that came up with a vital touchdown as Allman-Brooke collected his second on 65 minutes.

Nathan Hammond then charged over seven minutes later, with Kay adding the last two of his six goals and that was enough to seal victory, despite the visitors having the last word when Harold grabbed his second try which Alec Hardie improved.

Hardie blotted his copybook when ending the game off the field after being sin-binned for dissent.

In the first half Beverley had also been down to 12 men for 10 minutes after Tom Burman was yellow carded for a professional foul.

Lions have now won four of their six matches in the league this season and next travel to take on third from bottom Millom, who have won two and lost four so far, this Saturday.

Here’s a look at Jonathan Buck’s images from the game:

