PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke delighted by big comeback against York

Rovers had lost their previous five league games and dropped down into the bottom two, but rediscovered their winning touch in a 24-22 success against York Knights at the Millennium Stadium.

Victory looked in serious doubt when Fev trailed 16-0 at the break, but they hit back brilliantly with four tries in the second half to climb two places up the table.

Connor Jones got on the end of Ryan Hampshire’s kick to begin the fightback and Caleb Aekins carved his way through for a second try converted by Hampshire.

Rovers went ahead when the outstanding Hampshire converted his own try and they led 24-16 after King ​Vuniyayawa shook off four defenders to score the hosts’ fourth try in 20 minutes.

Although York made it a tense finish with their fourth try nine minutes from time Rovers held on for a much needed victory that gives them renewed confidence for their home game with Toulouse this Saturday (3pm).

“We were second best in every area in the first half, but they came out with some real intent, which we asked for from the beginning of the game, and they delivered that second half.

"I am really proud of all the staff and all the players and the supporters, I’m pleased for them and the board of directors, everybody at the club. It’s been a tough, tough five or six weeks for us.

"I was not sure how we were going to back up after last week’s disappointment when we lost by two, but I thought the players were magnificent in the second half.

"We’re a tight group, they enjoy each other’s company. We’re doing right by them and it just shows they are doing right by us, the Featherstone badge, the community and everybody at the club.”

Cooke added: “The supporters were good. The Featherstone community turn out, they are working class people, I loved my time playing here, I’ve relayed that to the players and it’s a special place this ground, it’s steeped in history.

"There’s so many good people who are part of this club. The Featherstone people deserve a little bit of success and a team that puts in effort like that every week – and that’s what we endeavour to do.”

1 . Featherstone Rovers v York Featherstone Rovers players celebrate one of their four tries. Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

2 . Featherstone Rovers v York King Vuniyayawa gets the ball down for Featherstone Rovers' fourth try. Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

3 . Featherstone Rovers v York Caleb Aekins skips away on the way to a Featherstone Rovers try. Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales