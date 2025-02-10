PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Rovers enjoy 12-try romp to go through to fourth round of Challenge Cup

​James Ford’s men were quickly ahead and were already 28-0 up by half-time on their way to a 68-0 win that followed their 88-10 success against another National Conference League club, Waterhead Warriors, in the previous round.

A tougher test will now await in round four with 11 Super League teams and five from the Championship left in the competition.

Gareth Gale opened the scoring with a stroll in on the left following a fine pass over the top by Thomas Lacans.

King Vuniyayawa was next over, proving unstoppable from close range after taking Jimmy Beckett’s pass.

Calum Turner and Caleb Aekins then combined to send Derrell Olpherts over down the right.

Jordan Williams benefited from good work by Danny Addy to add to the points tally and Turner’s third conversion made it 22-0.

There was one more try in the opening half with Olpherts finishing off a move he started deep in his own half and saw Clay Webb break clear. Addy took over kicking duties with Turner off injured and added the easy conversion.

After the break Williams collected his second try with a determined charge before Beckett was sent over by Addy.

With the Wigan amateurs beginning to tire on a heavy pitch Fev piled on more points with Gale scoring his second from Lacans’ long pass.

Lacans went from provider to scorer with the try of the match as he weaved his way over on a great run to the line.

Sitaleki Akauola helped himself to a score then Lacans went over for his second as he finished off a move involving Gale, Aekins and Jayden Hatton.

The scoring was rounded off by Webb as he charged clear following a show and go from Addy that initially carved open the Ince Rose defence from his own half.

Addy followed up with his seventh conversion and Featherstone had their expected convincing cup victory.

The visitors showed spirit, but were clearly outclassed by a Rovers team looking in good shape for the start of their league season.

Here’s a look at some action pictures from the cup tie:

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge Jordan Williams goes over for one of his two tries against Ince Rose Bridge. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge Gareth Gale strolls in for the opening try. Photo: Rob Hare

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge Calum Turner kicked three conversions before leaving the field because of injury. Photo: Rob Hare