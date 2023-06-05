PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Rovers march on with 11-try romp against Barrow Raiders
Featherstone Rovers were in irresistible form as they charged over for 11 tries in a 64-6 win over Barrow Raiders and we can share pictures from the Betfred Championship game courtesy of three photographers at the game.
Josh Harper, Rob Hare and Kev Creighton have all supplied us with images from a match in which Rovers took their record to 13 wins from 13 league games to go eight points clear of nearest challengers Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs.
It was an impressive warm-up for a big game this Saturday when Featherstone host fourth-placed Toulouse.
Here’s a look at images from the Barrow game:
