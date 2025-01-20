PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Rovers return to action in first pre-season matches

​Featherstone Rovers were back on the pitch in their first two pre-season games as they took on Dewsbury Rams and Goole Vikings.

​The match with the Rams ended early due to a power failure in Featherstone that meant the loss of floodlights at the Millennium Stadium – with Rovers 22-0 ahead at half-time.

Despite heavy conditions Fev’s first match with Goole did last 80 minutes with the hosts winning 46-6 in a game that marked their opponents’ first as a semi-professional club.

The match-and-a-half gave head coach James Ford a chance to run the rule over where his players are at ahead of their first competitive game which comes earlier than usual in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup when they travel to take on Waterhead Warriors, from the National Conference League, this Saturday (2pm).

Against Goole new signing Toby Boothroyd quickly made his mark with the opening try while last year’s top try scorer Connor Wynne also crossed along with Caleb Aekins and Connor Jones in the first half.

New recruit Zak Herring added the fifth first half try and with Thomas Lacans kicking four conversions it was 28-0 at the break.

Wynne and Boothroyd added their second scores after the interval before Wynne was sent-off for throwing a punch.

Callum Shaw scored Goole’s first try as a semi-pro team, but Rovers had the final word with Jimmy Beckett racing over. Calum Turner kicked three second half goals.

Try scorers in the one half against Dewsbury were Gadwin Springer, Wynne, Ben Reynolds and Jayden Hatton with Reynolds landing three goals.

• Here’s a look at pictures from the pre-season games:

Toby Boothroyd dives over to mark his Featherstone Rovers debut with a try.

Caleb Aekins dives over for a try against Goole.

Young triallists Max Rhodes and Dan Clarke have featured in Featherstone Rovers' two pre-season games.

Long serving player Josh Hardcastle ready for the start of another season with Featherstone Rovers.

