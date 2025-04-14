PICTURE GALLERY: Images and reaction from Featherstone Rovers' unlucky defeat at Oldham

Rovers suffered their fifth defeat in six Betfred Championship games when they went down 30-28, but scored six tries to their hosts’ five and it was only an inability to kick their conversions and a last-gasp penalty that saw them on the wrong end of the result.

"I don’t think in any which way we deserved to lose that game,” said Cooke.

"I think the best team lost the game.

"Defensively we’ve got some serious work to do, but to get to 28 points away from home you’ve every right to win a game and to score more tries than the opposition you’ve every right to win – and I’m not having a direct shot at the kickers, they win games and don’t lose them. They are important to tag on extra twos and it’s cost us a little bit.

"I’m gutted for the supporters that were here, the playing group, the staff, the board of directors because that’s not one that we should have lost.

"I can’t fault anyone’s effort, we’ve got to learn some harsh lessons and quickly.”

Rovers brought their improved attacking game from the previous week’s win at London into the game at Boundary Park and struck first when Connor Wynne took advantage of good left edge play to go over in the corner.

Oldham hit back through James Chapelhow and quickly followed up as Nene Macdonald collected a kick to score in the corner. With both tries converted by Josh Drinkwater it was 12-4.

But Fev responded well with Gadwin Springer’s pass sending Josh Hardcastle over for a try.

They then levelled as Ben Reynolds’ superb looping pass gave Wynne space to go over in the corner for his second score.

With none of their tries being converted Rovers were only level, but they did take the lead just before half-time when a last tackle play led to Connor Jones collecting a kick through to score. Danny Addy added the side’s only goal of the half to make it 18-12 at the break.

The lead was increased by a further six points two minutes into the second half with Bailey O’Connor on the end of Jones’ grubber kick and Addy landing his second goal.

Now it was Oldham’s turn to respond as Jordan Turner powered over and when Jack Jackson then scored and Drinkwater kicked his fourth goal they were level at 24-24 going into the final quarter.

Rovers’ efforts were not helped when Springer was sent-off for a high shot and they went behind four minutes from time to an Iain Thornley try converted by Drinkwater.

However, Fev showed remarkable spirit to fight back again with Hardcastle collecting a kick to score. Unfortunately the goal could not be added and right on the hooter they were awarded a penalty 54 metres out. Ben Reynolds lined up a match saving kick, but was unable to send the ball between the posts to the relief of the home fans.

