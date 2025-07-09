PICTURE GALLERY: Lock Lane captured in action from latest NCL game at York Acorn

The Castleford side were unable to turn round their form as they lost their fourth game in succession, but they made it tougher for their hosts than the final 24-6 score suggested.

Jack Green scored the only try of the first half, on 10 minutes, and an Ant Chilton penalty six minutes after the restart established a 6-0 lead.

Chilton then converted a Jack Stewart touchdown, only for Lane to reduce the deficit to 12-6 when Danny Holmes popped over on the hour and Nathan Fozzard added the extras.

But York eased home with tries in the last 11 minutes for Eddie Prescott and Stewart, Chilton improving both efforts.

Danny Holmes about to dive over for Lock Lane's only try at York Acorn.

Nathan Fozzard kicks a goal.

Lewis Price is determined to get make ground.