Action from Lock Lane's game at York Acorn.

PICTURE GALLERY: Lock Lane captured in action from latest NCL game at York Acorn

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Here’s a look at action images taken by photographer Daniel Kerr from Lock Lane ARL’s latest game in the National Conference League when they were away to York Acorn.

The Castleford side were unable to turn round their form as they lost their fourth game in succession, but they made it tougher for their hosts than the final 24-6 score suggested.

Jack Green scored the only try of the first half, on 10 minutes, and an Ant Chilton penalty six minutes after the restart established a 6-0 lead.

Chilton then converted a Jack Stewart touchdown, only for Lane to reduce the deficit to 12-6 when Danny Holmes popped over on the hour and Nathan Fozzard added the extras.

But York eased home with tries in the last 11 minutes for Eddie Prescott and Stewart, Chilton improving both efforts.

Danny Holmes about to dive over for Lock Lane's only try at York Acorn.

York Acorn v Lock Lane

Danny Holmes about to dive over for Lock Lane's only try at York Acorn. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Nathan Fozzard kicks a goal.

York Acorn v Lock Lane

Nathan Fozzard kicks a goal. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Lewis Price is determined to get make ground.

York Acorn v Lock Lane

Lewis Price is determined to get make ground. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Lewis Price loses the ball as he tries to reach out to score.

York Acorn v Lock Lane

Lewis Price loses the ball as he tries to reach out to score. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Related topics:Lock LaneCastleford
