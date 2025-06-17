Normanton Knights on the attack against Drighlington. Picture: Rob Hareplaceholder image
Normanton Knights on the attack against Drighlington. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights in National Conference League action against Drighlington

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
Normanton Knights were in exciting action at home to Drighlington in a West Yorkshire derby in Division Two of the National Conference League – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the thrills and spills.

A thrilling contest was decided by a try a minute from time by Luke Barnes and Mike Sanderson’s fifth goal, as Drighlington nicked a 26-24 win.

The Knights had been reduced to 11 men at this stage through the sin-binnings of Jake Crossland (slap) and Noah Halliday (dangerous lift) while the visitors had lost Max Liddemore (yellow-carded for kicking).

Normanton, who scored five tries to Drig’s four, had led through a Joe Crossland brace, together with tries by Mark Poppleton, Josh Green and Taylor Carter, two of which Charlie Barker converted.

The visitors had previously posted tries by Alfie Ward (two) and Rhys Riddiford.

Here’s Rob Hare’s images from the game:

Joe Crossland touches down for one of his two tries.

1. Normanton Knights v Drighlington

Joe Crossland touches down for one of his two tries. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Jake Crossland pulled the strings at half-back for Normanton Knights.

2. Normanton Knights v Drighlington

Jake Crossland pulled the strings at half-back for Normanton Knights. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Charlie Barker kicked two goals for Normanton Knights.

3. Normanton Knights v Drighlington

Charlie Barker kicked two goals for Normanton Knights. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Taylor Carter celebrates scoring a try with teammates.

4. Normanton Knights v Drighlington

Taylor Carter celebrates scoring a try with teammates. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Normanton KnightsWest YorkshireDivision Two
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice