PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights in National Conference League action against Drighlington

A thrilling contest was decided by a try a minute from time by Luke Barnes and Mike Sanderson’s fifth goal, as Drighlington nicked a 26-24 win.

The Knights had been reduced to 11 men at this stage through the sin-binnings of Jake Crossland (slap) and Noah Halliday (dangerous lift) while the visitors had lost Max Liddemore (yellow-carded for kicking).

Normanton, who scored five tries to Drig’s four, had led through a Joe Crossland brace, together with tries by Mark Poppleton, Josh Green and Taylor Carter, two of which Charlie Barker converted.

The visitors had previously posted tries by Alfie Ward (two) and Rhys Riddiford.

Here’s Rob Hare’s images from the game:

Normanton Knights v Drighlington Joe Crossland touches down for one of his two tries. Photo: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights v Drighlington Jake Crossland pulled the strings at half-back for Normanton Knights. Photo: Rob Hare

Normanton Knights v Drighlington Charlie Barker kicked two goals for Normanton Knights. Photo: Rob Hare