PICTURE GALLERY: Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation hand out 2024 awards

​The Learning Disability Super League side enjoyed another hugely rewarding season in the Community Integrated Care LDSL, having competed at the home of Leeds United, Elland Road, as part of the Betfred Super League Magic Weekend.

The squad also took to the DIY Kitchens Stadium as part of a Learning Disability Rugby League Festival alongside Featherstone Rovers.

As a non-competitive variant of the sport, every member of the squad was presented with a special recognition award by lead trustee Denise Teal

Wakefield Trinity Wheelchair competed in their maiden Championship East campaign this year, having only formed in 2023.

Sid Ramsey – called up by England Juniors recently – took home both the players’ player of the year and the player of steel while fellow England Junior Amy Scaife collected the coaches player of the year.

For Wakefield Trinity Ladies, ever-present back-rower Holly Whitaker claimed the players’ player of the year and coaches player gongs.

Mid-season recruit Tarren Williamson won the young player of the year after three player of the match displays from six appearances and Rose Willoughby went away with the most improved player award.

The PDRL awards were spread across four players after an incredible 2024 in which they won a third straight League Leaders’ Shield and a maiden Grand Final.

James Nunnington won the most improved player of the year while the coaches choice was England international Adam Fleming. Youngster Elliot Dixon-Griffths was voted players’ player of the Year while captain Alex Dickinson was handed the player of steel.

The Foundation honoured team managers David Jones (PDRL) and Sam Scaife (Wheelchair and LDSL) with special recognition awards.

Tributes were also paid to principal ladies sponsors XBM, 5 Town Prints, WDH: Carelink, DIY Kitchens, Amico IT Services, MY Hospitals Charity, Wakefield College and Planet Sport alongside Principal Inclusion Sponsors Medequip, Community Integrated Care, Solupak, Centurion Traffic Management, Our Agency and Farrar Bamforth Architecture.

1 . Trinity Foundation awards PDRL award winners Adam Fleming, Alex Dickinson, Elliot Dixon-Griffiths. Photo: Steve Biltcliffe Photo Sales

2 . Trinity Foundation awards Wakefield Trinity Ladies award winners Holly Whitaker, Tarren Williamson, Rose Willoughby. Photo: Steve Biltcliffe Photo Sales

3 . Trinity Foundation Awards Wakefield Trinity's LDSL team had a rewarding season Photo: Steve Biltcliffe Photo Sales