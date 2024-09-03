PICTURE SPECIAL: Castleford Tigers fans enjoy the Super League win at Hull

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 18:10 BST
Castleford Tigers made sure of a top 10 finish in the Super League when they won 39-20 at Hull FC – and here’s a look at how supporters and players enjoyed the victory.

Photographer John Victor was there at the MKM Stadium to capture fans’ glee at a winning performance from their Tigers team:

Delighted Cas fans.

1. Castleford Tigers at Hull

Delighted Cas fans. Photo: John Victor

Flying the flag for Castleford.

2. Castleford Tigers at Hull

Flying the flag for Castleford. Photo: John Victor

Showing support.

3. Castleford Tigers at Hull

Showing support. Photo: John Victor

Jubilation at the Cas end.

4. Castleford Tigers at Hull

Jubilation at the Cas end. Photo: John Victor

