PICTURE SPECIAL: Images from Wakefield Trinity's Championship semi-final victory over York Knights

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 08:51 GMT
Wakefield Trinity won through to the Betfred Championship Grand Final after a thrilling play-off success against York Knights – and photograher Rob Hare was there to capture the action from the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Daryl Powell’s men were pushed hard before they triumphed 22-13 to go through to the final next Saturday when they will take on Toulouse once again at the Belle Vue ground.

Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s pictures from the semi-final:

Wakefield Trinity players celebrate Derrell Olpherts' second half try against York Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

1. Wakefield Trinity v York Knights

Wakefield Trinity players celebrate Derrell Olpherts' second half try against York Knights. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Luke Gale goes over for Wakefield Trinity's second try.

2. Wakefield Trinity v York Knights

Luke Gale goes over for Wakefield Trinity's second try. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Derrell Olpherts dives over for a crucial try.

3. Wakefield Trinity v York Knights

Derrell Olpherts dives over for a crucial try. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Max Jowitt kicks one of his three goals against York.

4. Wakefield Trinity v York Knights

Max Jowitt kicks one of his three goals against York. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinityDaryl PowellBelle Vue
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice