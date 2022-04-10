PICTURE SPECIAL: Lock Lane maintain impressive start to the 2022 National Conference season

Lane ran out 24-10 winners to maintain their impressive start to the season with five wins from their first six matches.,

The Castleford team established a lead they were destined not to lose when Baily O’Connor raced over on three minutes.

O’Connor copped a yellow card less than 10 minutes later, for goading the opposition, but the home side made light of the setback, with Lewis Price crossing as his teammate returned and Calum Butler kicking the goal.

Mayfield reduced the interval deficit to 10-6 when Reece Hamlyn popped over on the stroke of half-time, Cole Connolly improving.

But Lane bounced back within four minutes of the restart, through Lucas Moon.

Price then grabbed his second try six minutes later, Butler converting, and he went on to achieve his hat-trick six minutes from time.

Lewis Butterworth replied for Mayfield in the closing seconds but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Meanwhile, here's Scott's action shots from the match.

