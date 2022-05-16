PICTURE SPECIAL: Lock Lane narrowly edged out by Hunslet Club Parkside in controversial National Conference game

Parkside leapfrogged the Castleford team into second place in the Premier Division table with their victory.

Lane were never ahead, but were in serious contention throughout. After trailing 10-0 from early in the second period, they levelled matters with a Craig Duncan brace in an eight-minute spell straddling the hour, Calum Butler adding a conversion.

Andy Hullock improved his own score on 71 minutes to give the visitors a six-point lead, but, with three minutes remaining, Oliver Bloomer raced over out wide for Lock Lane - and many in the home crowd felt that Butler’s shot at goal, booted five metres in from the touchline, had hit the mark.

The referee, however, felt otherwise, and Parkside held out for a sixth successive win.

Hunslet’s Ben Shulver had scored the only try of the first half, Craig McShane crossing nine minutes into the second period and Hullock improving.

Lock Lane will be looking to bounce back this Saturday when they are at home again, to West Hull.

Here's action images from the game captured by photographer Scott Merrylees

