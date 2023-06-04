News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Castleford Tigers celebrate Jason Qareqare's winning try against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Rob HareCastleford Tigers celebrate Jason Qareqare's winning try against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Rob Hare
Castleford Tigers celebrate Jason Qareqare's winning try against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE SPECIAL: Magic happens for Castleford Tigers as they beat Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers produced the magic at Super League’s Magic Weekend as they came up with only their third victory of the season in beating Leeds Rhinos in a thriller – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 4th Jun 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 22:10 BST

Andy Last’s men came from behind to win 26-24 at Newcastle’s St James’ Park with Jason Qareqare's late try and a superb conversion by Gareth Widdop sealing victory over the Tigers’ West Yorkshire rivals.

Jacob Miller, Elliot Wallis and Alex Mellor (two) were also try scorers as Cas came up with their best performance of the season on a big stage.

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from the day:

Jason Qarequare touches the ball down for the winning try.

1. WInning try

Jason Qarequare touches the ball down for the winning try. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Gareth Widdop lines up a conversion and would go on to kick three crucial goals for Castleford Tigers.

2. Gareth goalkicker

Gareth Widdop lines up a conversion and would go on to kick three crucial goals for Castleford Tigers. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Alex Mellor charges in for one of his two tries against Leeds Rhinos.

3. Charging over

Alex Mellor charges in for one of his two tries against Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Paul McShane gets Castleford Tigers moving.

4. Moving the ball

Paul McShane gets Castleford Tigers moving. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MagicCastleford TigersLeeds RhinosSuper LeagueNewcastle