PICTURE SPECIAL: Magic happens for Castleford Tigers as they beat Leeds Rhinos
Castleford Tigers produced the magic at Super League’s Magic Weekend as they came up with only their third victory of the season in beating Leeds Rhinos in a thriller – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.
Andy Last’s men came from behind to win 26-24 at Newcastle’s St James’ Park with Jason Qareqare's late try and a superb conversion by Gareth Widdop sealing victory over the Tigers’ West Yorkshire rivals.
Jacob Miller, Elliot Wallis and Alex Mellor (two) were also try scorers as Cas came up with their best performance of the season on a big stage.
Here’s a look at Rob’s images from the day:
Page 1 of 5