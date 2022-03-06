PICTURE SPECIAL: Normanton Knights open season with victory over Wigan St Judes

Tries by Stuart Biscomb, Jake Crossland, Ash Haynes and Joel Pell plus three goals from Joe Crossland sealed a 22-10 victory in a Division Two match.
The Knights were 16-0 up at half-time and good value for their victory to give the new campaign the ideal start. Here's a look at action shots from the match.
1. Kicking duty
Joe Crossland was on kicking duties and landed three goals for Normanton Knights. Picture: Scott Merrylees
2. Bursting clear
Jake Crosslands races clear on his way to Normanton Knights' second try. Picture: Scott Merrylees
3. Cheers mate
Celebrations begin after a Normanton Knights try, scored by Jake Crossland. Picture: Scott Merrylees
4. All fall down
A Wigan St Judes player is stopped by Knights tacklers. Picture: Scott Merrylees