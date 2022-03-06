Ash Haynes about to go over for a try for Normanton Knights against Wigan St Judes in their first game of the new season in the National Conference League. Picture: Scott Merrylees

PICTURE SPECIAL: Normanton Knights open season with victory over Wigan St Judes

Normanton Knights made a winning start to the 2022 season in the National Conference League when they beat Wigan St Judes - and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:00 pm

Tries by Stuart Biscomb, Jake Crossland, Ash Haynes and Joel Pell plus three goals from Joe Crossland sealed a 22-10 victory in a Division Two match.

The Knights were 16-0 up at half-time and good value for their victory to give the new campaign the ideal start. Here's a look at action shots from the match.

1. Kicking duty

Joe Crossland was on kicking duties and landed three goals for Normanton Knights. Picture: Scott Merrylees

2. Bursting clear

Jake Crosslands races clear on his way to Normanton Knights' second try. Picture: Scott Merrylees

3. Cheers mate

Celebrations begin after a Normanton Knights try, scored by Jake Crossland. Picture: Scott Merrylees

4. All fall down

A Wigan St Judes player is stopped by Knights tacklers. Picture: Scott Merrylees

