Cas' Liam Horne breaks free to score a try against Trin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity’s Super League play-off hopes were dealt a blow by arch rivals Castleford Tigers in a pulsating West Yorkshire derby at the OneBore Stadium.

In a thrilling, topsy-turvy West Yorkshire derby, Wakefield were left stunned as struggling Cas responded to Tom Johnstone’s early effort with three tries in 15 exhilarating minutes from Chris Atkin, Elliot Wallis and Sam Wood to make it 14-4.

But two Josh Rourke tries either side of the half-time hooter swung the game back into Trinity’s favour before Alex Mellor’s converted try edged the Tigers into a 20-16 lead.

A Louis Horne try extended the lead even further as Cas looked destined to end a woeful five-game losing streak.

Tom Johnstone is tackled by Sam Wood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

And although Seth Nikotemo’s late effort set up a nervy conclusion, the Tigers held on for a deserved, if not rare, triumph, 26-22.

The defeat may now have ramifications for sixth-placed Wakey’s play-off hopes as they will be looking anxiously over their shoulders as Hull FC, just one point and one place behind in seventh, look to strike at city rivals, and league leaders, KR on Sunday.

On the other hand, it will be a morale boosting triumph for the Tigers who had lost by an aggregate score of 224-22 in their recent defeats against Leigh, Catalans, Leeds, Hull KR and St Helens.

There was no sign of the drama to come when Johnstone and Oliver Pratt dragged Tex Hoy into touch after only five minutes to give Trin some early territory. And they made it count when Jake Trueman’s looping pass out wide to Johnstone was finished in the corner.

Mike McMeeken in action against a resolute Cas defence. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rourke, still deputising for Max Jowitt, took two testing high kicks as Cas looked to apply some pressure. They were nearly over when Wallis looked to get by Lachlan Walmsley but the Scottish winger, who replaced Matty Russell in one of two changes from the 17 which thrashed Huddersfield Giants last weekend, thwarted him.

However, it was third time unlucky for Rourke who dropped a high kick, allowing Cas to score straight from the scrum with Atkin darting over. Daejarn Asi’s conversion put the home side in front.

And they were celebrating soon after when the excellent Atkin thwarted a Wakey attack before making some valuable yardage. When the ball made it to the end of the pitch, Atkin, Asi and Louis Senior all combined for Wallis to go over in the corner.

It got better for the Tigers on the half-hour mark when a sumptuous cross-field kick from Mellor was claimed and expertly offloaded by Will Tate for Wood to touch down.

Trin were absolutely floored. Cas were seemingly in control. But the game turned again when the usually reliable Tex Hoy failed to find touch with a kick enabling Rourke to score his first of the night after throwing a neat dummy.

Out of nothing, Cas were putting themselves under needless pressure, reverting to the Cas we have become used to in 2025. There was a let-off just before the hooter when Nikotemo was penalised for a double movement.

But Trin were not to be denied at the start of second half when Rourke successfully chased a Lino high bomb to glide over. Lino’s conversion put Trin back in front, 16-14, for the first time since the start of the first half.

Renouf Atoni was then denied a try after Lachlan Walmsley was deemed to have knocked on in the build up.

It was a crucial intervention as Cas went back in front after Mellor took advantage of a monster Hoy kick which wasn’t dealt with by the Trinity defence.

There was more drama as the Tigers were thwarted by an on-field decision which would have extended the lead.

It was end-to-end. It was raucous. It was spellbinding. So much had happened and we had not even reached the hour-mark yet.

Atoni was again denied by the video referee as Trinity pushed to get back into the contest, which they eventually did when Nikotemo went over after great work by Johnstone.

But Cas, defeated twice by their local neighbours already in 2025, got their revenge by defending resolutely in the final moments, leaving Trin with work to do in their final two games to ensure their place in the play-offs.

Castleford: Hoy, Tate, Wood, Senior, Wallis, Asi, Atkin, Stimson, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman

Interchanges: Singleton, Griffin, Hall, Robb

Tries: Atkin, Wallis, Wood, Mellor, Horne

Conversions: Asi, Hoy (2)

Wakefield: Rourke, Walmsley, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Cozza, Storton, Nikotemo, Pitts

Interchanges: Griffin, Atoni, Smith, Faatili

Tries: Johnstone, Rourke (2), Nikotemo

Conversions: Lino (3)