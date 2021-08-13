Powell at the double as Eastmoor Dragons sink Sharks

Eastmoor Dragons try scorer Charlie Handforth.

The Dragons took control in the opening half as they went 12-0 up with tries by Charlie Handforth and Powell’s first plus two goals from Danny Johnson.

Shaw Cross hit back to be within six points at the interval after Declan Brereton touched down and Callum Barker goaled, but Eastmoor went on to dominate the second period.

The hosts’ cause was not helped by three of their players being sin-binned after the break with Lucas Smith (kicking out), Nathan Wright (late challenge) and Jack Russell (professional foul) all spending 10 minutes on the sidelines.

The Dragons cashed in with further tries from Powell, Alfie Goddard and Jamie Bell, while Johnson finished with four goals.

Elsewhere in League E there was a surprise result as leaders Normanton Knights went down 22-18 to a Batley Boys side in the lower reaches of the division.

Batley were quick out of the blocks to be 12 points up in the first 12 minutes, but the Knights looked to have recovered from the shock opening as they hit back to be only two points down at the break.

Adam Bingham contributed two tries and three goals for the Boys and proved the key figure. His Normanton counterpart, Jacob Crossland, also touched down but could only land one of four difficult conversions in a game in which both sides registered four tries.