Lachlan Walmsley in action for Wakefield at St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity lost for the first time away from home in Super League 2025 as they were beaten at St Helens despite scoring three tries in the final 20 minutes.

The damage, however, was done in the first half as the Saints led 20-0 at the interval, with Trinity thwarted by three tries from Morgan Knowles, Matt Whitley and Harry Robertson inside the opening quarter.

Whitley’s second try of the evening made it 26-0, although Wakefield rallied with a double from Oliver Pratt and an effort from Mason Lino to get back to within 12 points by the final hooter.

There was an air of optimism around Wakey’s visit to the Totally Wicked Stadium as they looked to continue their exceptional away form following eye-catching victories at Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Trin's Mike McMeeken against Saints. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Add into the mix that Saints had lost their previous two Super League games on home soil, against leaders Hull KR and Warrington, and you would not have bet against Trin inflicting a hat-trick of defeats here against Paul Wellens’ men.

In the end, it was a performance that Trin fans haven’t become accustomed to in 2025, as Saints made it a second Super League over Wakey inside the opening seven rounds.

Many may point to mitigating circumstances, with Matty and Oliver Russell joining the long injury list after picking up injuries - to ribs and hand, respectively - in last Friday’s Challenge Cup defeat against Leigh.

That allowed Seth Nikotemo to finally make his Super League debut and Lachlan Walmsley to come onto the wing.

However, it was from the other flank in which the game’s first decisive moment materialised as Tom Johnstone tried to palm an early short goal-line drop-out back to Jay Pitts, partner to Mason Lino in the halves, but the former Catalans winger could only find the lurking Knowles who went in for the easiest of scores.

And the home side never looked back.

Even when the visitors tried to gain valuable yards, Isaiah Vagana dropped the ball, allowing Tristan Sailor to streak clear. The set ended with the excellent Whitby, the England Academy captain, producing a mesmeric dummy before releasing Whitley for his first of the night, and first Super League try of 2025.

Trinity managed to assert some pressure of their own when they forced three consecutive sets thanks to Walmsley claiming a successful Captain’s Challenge before forcing a knock-on from Knowles.

However, Vagana then knocked-on himself with Saints expertly punishing Trin when Jack Welsby did brilliantly to make some space for Robertson to make it 16-0.

Two Whitby penalties made it a four-score game. In between those, Lino dropped the ball under no pressure. It summed up Trinity’s night.

By the end of the first 40, St Helens had made 755 metres. Wakefield, 344 metres. That said it all.

The Saints marched on at the start of the second half with repeat sets. Only a Walmsley hand denied Lewis Murphy over in the far corner.

However, from the very next set, St Helens got their reward when Whitley went over for his second of the night after an outrageous offload by James Bell.

Whitley hadn’t scored a try in Super League this year before tonight. Now he had two in 54 minutes.

The last time these two met in Super League was in the very same round in 2023, when Saints won 38-0. It seemed destined for a similar scoreline.

However, Daryl Powell’s men ended up winning the second half 14-6 with Johnstone passing inside to Pratt to get them on the board before Renouf Atoni set Lino free.

Josh Rourke’s great break and kick allowed Pratt to grab a second but it was too little, too late, as Trinity lost for the first time on their travels in 2025.

St Helens: Sailor, Bennison, Robertson, Whitley, Murphy, Welsby, Whitby, Walmsley, Mbye, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles

Interchanges: Bell, Paasi, Delaney, Sambou

Tries: Knowles, Whitley (2), Robertson

Conversions: Whitby (3)

Penalties: Whitby (2)

Wakefield: Rourke, Walmsley, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Pitts, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Nikotemo, Vagana, Atoni

Interchanges: Rodwell, Cozza, Smith, Faatili

Tries: Pratt (2), Lino

Conversions: Lino