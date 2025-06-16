Utter dejection amongst the Trinity players as Leigh Leopards snatched a dramatic victory. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.complaceholder image
Reaction and action gallery: Michael Shenton points to Wakefield’s start after dramatic ending against Leigh Leopards

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:09 BST
Wakefield Trinity may have been defeated in dramatic, late circumstances at home to Leigh Leopards yesterday (Sunday), but assistant head coach Michael Shenton has pointed to his side’s start to the game.

Trinity looked on course to be heading into Super League’s top six having hauled themselves back into an enthralling contest to lead 20-18 with moments remaining after trailing 6-18 before Joe Ofahengaue popped up with the match-clinching moment for the fourth-placed visitors.

Daryl Powell’s men had it all to do right from the first whistle when Max Jowitt’s game-starting kick went out on the full, allowing David Armstrong to eventually bustle over in the corner.

And while Jowitt made amends with an immediate response to give Trin a 6-4 lead, it didn’t last long as Armstrong’s second and a Darnell McIntosh try gave Leigh their 18-6 advantage.

In the end, tries from Oliver Pratt and Corey Hall weren’t enough to guarantee Wakefield a sensational comeback win, as they suffered a second successive defeat.

“The boys are massively deflated in there,” admitted Shenton after the 20-24 defeat. “The last two games that we’ve played, it's come down to our starts.

“We’ve given ourselves too much to do conceding three tries in the first half, which is pretty disappointing, especially after the week off.

“There's probably some attitude things there and we need to handle some of the stuff when it goes against us a little bit better.”

He added: “But I am proud of the boys at the same time. The courage of the team to fight their way back. It could have totally blown out. There is some real character building in this group. That is a real positive to come out of this.

“But Leigh were very good. Attitude-wise they didn’t shirk anything. Good teams find a way to win even playing poorly.

“That’s a top four Super League team we’re playing and they’re going to be able to defend their line. We have to handle that a little bit better. Our yardage defence had to be better. We were way too loose and they punched their way out way too easily.

“I thought we could have been smarter in some areas. There is plenty for us to learn. We have still got a lot more growth in us.”

Here are some photos from yesterday’s game, taken by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Joe Ofahengaue, Leigh's eventual match-winner, is tackled by Liam Hood, Jay Pitts and Isaiah Vagana.

1. Wakefield v Leigh

Joe Ofahengaue, Leigh's eventual match-winner, is tackled by Liam Hood, Jay Pitts and Isaiah Vagana. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Mason Lino in action.

2. Wakefield v Leigh

Mason Lino in action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Max Jowitt's ninth minute try, which he converted himself, made it 6-4.

3. Wakefield v Leigh

Max Jowitt's ninth minute try, which he converted himself, made it 6-4. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Jake Trueman returned to action against the Leopards.

4. Wakefield v Leigh

Jake Trueman returned to action against the Leopards. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

