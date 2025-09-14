The game was all but over at half-time with Wakefield racing into a 26-0 lead thanks to tries from Jake Trueman, Mason Lino, Max Jowitt and Cam Scott. And although the Robins - who knew victory would clinch the League Leaders’ Shield - improved marginally in the second half, Trinity held firm to win 28-12 and keep themselves in the driving seat for a play-off spot.

A win against Salford Red Devils on Friday will confirm it. Although the job may yet be completed 24 hours earlier should Hull FC - one point and one place behind Trin - do not beat Catalans Dragons.

Summing up another extraordinary night - coming a week after the shocking defeat at local rivals Castleford Tigers - in front of another sell-out crowd, head coach Daryl Powell said:

“It is a massive win for us. After last week you probably would have thought that we couldn’t do that. We lack a bit of consistency but we have got performances like that in us. It was outstanding.

“The first half was as well as we have played all year and Willie (Peters, Hull KR head coach) will probably be saying that they were off, but we played so well. We dictated territory, our kicking game was great and we front-loaded our D.

“The second half ended up being a war of attrition. We were under the pump but we held ourselves really well. We held firm after they got what they needed at the start of the second half. We didn’t have any good attacking position in the second half but it was a fair rearguard effort and our toughness and resilience was great.”

Praising his side’s mentality after the derby defeat, Powell added:

“We were pretty honest when we got back together. We said it was unacceptable. But we probably should have won that game late on with a bit more clarity, but we were way off. You can tell with teams right from the start.

“But you could sense it was a different performance this week. It’s our attitude and mentality. If we challenge, we go alright. Tonight was right where we needed to be.

“If we can replicate that effort we can be a challenge. We need to get next week right and then see what happens. In a one-off opportunity we are capable of taking them.”

Trin have now beaten three of the current top four - Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos - on home soil this year, while they have also shocked Leigh Leopards and the Rhinos in their own back yard.

Powell knows his side will have a chance should they complete the task at Salford.

“If we are going to go into the top six, then go in there flying,” he said. “Hypothetically, say Hull gets beat and we’re in, go in there flying. That is the challenge for us mentally, getting that right.

“And I think we will. We have to prepare well, mentally and physically, and make sacrifices until October. It’s a good challenge for us.

“But we have shown we can match it with the top teams.”

Jowitt returned to the team after being left out in recent weeks. On the full-back’s player of the match performance, Powell said:

“He wasn’t playing well, and Rourkey (Josh Rourke) was playing well. I thought Max has shown the work he has been putting in and he stepped up tonight. I thought he was excellent.

“When you get left out of the team, what are you going to do? He has handled it impeccably and he has come back and shown how good a player he is.

“And that is what you want from anybody who gets left out of the team.”

Take a look at these photos from – by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com – yesterday’s brilliant victory over Hull KR.

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR Jake Trueman goes over for the first try after only four minutes.

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR Jay Pitts is tackled by Jez Litten.

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR Mason Lino dummies and streaks his way through a gap for Trin's second try of the night.