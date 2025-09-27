Trin just could not get to grips with Leigh’s intensity on Friday night at the newly-named Progress With Unity Stadium and had it all to do in the second half having found themselves 18-0 down courtesy of tries from Keanan Brand, Isaac Liu and Josh Charnley.

Powell’s men, who have shone throughout 2025 and finished sixth in the regular season, improved in the second half, but the Leopards delivered a performance which will give Wigan Warriors some thinking about ahead of the next play-off stage next week.

Powell said after the 26-10 defeat:

“That was a tough game. Leigh came at a level that was a couple of notches above what we’ve seen before. Leigh defended pretty tough all night and they were really aggressive. They were superb throughout.

“We got beat for intent. They will have a chance if they’re playing at that level.

“I thought there were so many big lessons for us. I thought we were good in the second half. We hung in in the second half and I was proud. But I don’t think we got enough right tonight and we couldn’t find the answers.

“I said to the boys before that they all had to play well and we were way off that. I don’t think we’d have many boys who’d hold their hands up and say they were at their best. I don’t think you can have that in these games.”

And while the loss may still be stinging this morning, the result, or below par performance, should not overshadow Trin’s outstanding return to Super League in which they recorded 15 wins, including beating the likes of Wigan, Leeds Rhinos and League Leaders’ Shield winners Hull KR along the way.

“It’s been a great season,” admitted the head coach. “The season itself has set us a real platform. When the dust has settled on tonight we will be pretty proud of what we have done. And we are anyway.

“But we’re still disappointed because that wasn’t good enough. Those sorts of nights have got to fuel your fire moving forward into pre-season and then going into next season.

“We are on a journey to play like Leigh did tonight. We just weren’t capable of doing that tonight. We got a lot of lessons handed to us tonight both from Leigh and the game itself and how you handle play-off games.”

He added: “We have had a great year, we have learned a lot about ourselves and probably learned more tonight. They are all lessons that can help us in the future.

“Overall, the way we have been supported by the fans, and it was incredible again tonight. There have been some home victories that were superb. We have had some big nights, sell-outs, we have beaten Leeds, Wigan and Hull KR at home. They have been pretty special.

“I have been really proud of how they have played the game this year.”

