Recharged Featherstone Rovers aiming to kick on after week off put to good use

​After a useful week off to recharge batteries and get more players fit and available Featherstone Rovers are back in the swing of things with an all-West Yorkshire clash on Sunday.

​James Ford’s men make the short journey to the FLAIR Stadium to take on Dewsbury Rams in their next Betfred Championship match.

They will be looking to build on the promise of recent results and make it five wins on the trot after successes against Doncaster, Widnes Vikings, Whitehaven and Halifax Panthers.

Performances have been up and down this season, but injuries have not helped Fev build any real continuity, particularly in the half-back and full-back areas where they have already used a high number of players.

Danny Addy became the latest player tried out at half-back for Featherstone Rovers in their last game against Halifax Panthers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Big signing Paul Turner is settling in well and looking to be a great addition, but has so far had a number of partners at half-back with skipper Danny Addy the latest to be used the halves against Halifax, following on from Connor Jones, Ben Reynolds and Thomas Lacans.

The latter is believed to be close to full fitness again and could be back to bolster the squad for the Rams match, but it seems Reynolds will be unlikely to be available after his switch across town from Hull KR to Hull FC last week.

Next opponents Dewsbury have found it difficult so far this season following promotion from League One.

They have only tasted victory once – in their local derby with Batley Bulldogs – but have been playing generally better than their results have suggested so Ford will be keen to ensure there is no complacency in his side’s ranks.

Rovers, meanwhile, have introduced a summer season ticket for the remaining nine home games at the Millennium Stadium.

“With a gap in home fixtures, we thought it would be a good opportunity to launch our summer season ticket,” said chief executive Martin Vickers.

"The season so far promises that James Ford’s men, with their never say die approach, will always give us a great gameday giving their all for the club.

"We have had end-to-end games so far against Wakefield, Halifax and Widnes where we have come out on top and we currently sit well placed in the table to make a real crack towards the end of season play-offs.”