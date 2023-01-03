Reinvigorated Featherstone Rovers set their sights on a big 2023 season

In an end of year address to supporters, Vickers thanked the Fev faithful for their continued support despite the disappointment of missing out on promotion to Super League in 2022 and spoke with enthusiasm about the future on the pitch under Long and successes off it in the last year.

He said: “We were all so disappointed following the Batley defeat in the play-off semi-final and we do know that we have to step up this year on and off the field if we are to deliver our objectives to be in the promotion mix in 23.

"The Club has been reinvigorated by the appointment of Sean, he is an excellent fit for this club. He knows its values of hard work, humility and never giving up.

McKenzie Yei is one of Featherstone Rovers' exciting signings for 2023. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"I’m confident we are going to be in for another strong season.”

Vickers is happy with the way the squad is shaping up for 2023.

He explained: “The squad is coming together nicely under Longy’s leadership and I feel now we have not only added depth to our squad but also delivered some younger players who I’m sure will develop and prosper under Sean’s leadership.

“On the injury front our two main players who are in the medical room at the moment are Mark Kheirallah, who is recovering well following his operation, and Tyla Hepi, who will also be undergoing surgery on a damaged knee. We wish both players well in their recovery.”

Vickers reflected on what the club and supporters have delivered over the last 12 months at a time when the sport is facing a significant overhaul.

He added: “I don’t always feel that these strengths of our club are appreciated within the rugby world so it is worth spelling them out:

"One hundred per cent renewals of season tickets in 2023, our 2022 numbers were already our highest numbers for many years.

"Record numbers of 1100 junior members.“Championship highest travelling away support in 2022.“Forty five thousand school contact hours delivered by the first team squad within the community.“Ten per cent increase in home crowds, bucking the post covid trends within the sport.“Three hundred Squad Builder members – highest ever numbers.

"Nine nine Millennium Stadium game days, including amateur finals, schools finals and Wakefield FC, meaning over 60,000 people have attended game days to watch sport in 2022.

"One hundred junior boys and girls have signed up for Rovers’ rising stars academy.

"Rovers delivered the highest club ticket sales for Summer Bash.“The club’s highest ever attendance for a Featherstone Rovers Women’s game against Castleford Tigers.

"Rovers fielded not one but two LDRL teams in festivals in 2022.

"Staged the club’s first ever women’s international between France and Brazil.

"Featured in the Championship’s highest viewed league fixture against Leigh.”