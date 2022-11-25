Riley Dean eager to learn from half-back great Sean Long after loan move to Featherstone Rovers
Warrington Wolves half-back Riley Dean believes he can improve his game by working with Featherstone Rovers head coach Sean Long in the 2023 season.
The highly rated 21-year-old has joined the Post Office Road club on a season long loan and sees the move as a great opportunity, particularly to be able to pick up tips from one of the great half-backs in the English game in the recently appointed Rovers coach Long.
“I’m really excited to be joining this club, I feel that it’s on the brink of something great,” said Dean.
"From a personal perspective, the opportunity to work with one of the greatest halves in the history of the game in Sean Long is a huge opportunity.
"I’m really looking forward to seeing how I can progress under him.”
Head coach Long, who met the fans for the first time in a special meet the coach event on Thursday evening, is also pleased to have the services of the highly promising player.
He said: “Riley’s a talented, hungry, young half-back with a bright future ahead of him.
"We’ve got a great squad here and Riley’s a great addition to that squad.”
Dean has Championship experience after spending last season on loan at Newcastle, following a previous loan spell at York.
He has also been a member of the Ireland national side.
Dean has been sponsored by the Fev Rovers Banter Page (Facebook). The group, led by Gareth Dyas have raised an impressive purse of money, another demonstration of the fan’s dedication and commitment to the club.