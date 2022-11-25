Riley Dean eager to learn from half-back great Sean Long after loan move to Featherstone Rovers

The highly rated 21-year-old has joined the Post Office Road club on a season long loan and sees the move as a great opportunity, particularly to be able to pick up tips from one of the great half-backs in the English game in the recently appointed Rovers coach Long.

“I’m really excited to be joining this club, I feel that it’s on the brink of something great,” said Dean.

"From a personal perspective, the opportunity to work with one of the greatest halves in the history of the game in Sean Long is a huge opportunity.

Riley Dean has signed on a season long loan for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

"I’m really looking forward to seeing how I can progress under him.”

Head coach Long, who met the fans for the first time in a special meet the coach event on Thursday evening, is also pleased to have the services of the highly promising player.

He said: “Riley’s a talented, hungry, young half-back with a bright future ahead of him.

"We’ve got a great squad here and Riley’s a great addition to that squad.”

Dean has Championship experience after spending last season on loan at Newcastle, following a previous loan spell at York.

He has also been a member of the Ireland national side.

