Rivals Round: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from what should be a cracking game as Trin and Cas both look to secure the local bragging rights. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction from both camps and some action photos.
We’ve had the first quarter here. Cas lead 0-4.
Mike McMeeken was adjudged to have knocked on there before touching down by the posts.
0-4
NO TRY
No try is the decision.
0-4
TRY?
Wakey are over for a try but we’re up to the video ref.
0-4
Wakey get into a decent attacking position but Jowitt’s final ball out wide towards Cam Scott goes straight into touch.
0-4
Ironic cheers and chanting from the Cas fans echo from the far side about their side winning away from home.
0-4
Conversion...
...is wide. It remains 0-4.
TRY
It was a fabulous break by the visitors with Qareqare receiving the ball and sprinting clear. What a start for the Tigers!
0-4
TRY
Jason Qareqare from inside his own half. There was no catching him
0-4
End to end action so far.
0-0
Jowitt tries a grubber at the other end but Tom Johnstone can’t quite collect it.
0-0
And how many times have we seen this already this season? Wakey go short with the GLDO and win the ball back.
0-0
Jowitt is caught in his own goal area after picking up a Rowan Milnes grubber. GLDO.
0-0
Early penalty for Cas as Trin are penalised for lifting.
0-0
Great break by Cas as Zac Cini escapes from his own half but Max Jowitt tackles him into touch.
0-0
Kick off
Cas get Rivals Round underway!
0-0
Here they come!
The rivals come onto the pitch! What a roar!
Lights down
The floodlights have dimmed. We know what’s coming. Fireworks and the flames and the music at the ready!
