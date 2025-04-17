Live

Rivals Round: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Apr 2025, 19:09 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.comThe DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated Calder derby between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers at the DIY Kitchens Stadium to kick start Super League’s Rivals Round.

We will bring you all the major updates from what should be a cracking game as Trin and Cas both look to secure the local bragging rights. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction from both camps and some action photos.

Rivals Round: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers LIVE

20:24 BST

20

We’ve had the first quarter here. Cas lead 0-4.

20:23 BST

19

Mike McMeeken was adjudged to have knocked on there before touching down by the posts.

0-4

20:21 BST

NO TRY

No try is the decision.

0-4

20:20 BST

TRY?

Wakey are over for a try but we’re up to the video ref.

0-4

20:17 BST

15

Wakey get into a decent attacking position but Jowitt’s final ball out wide towards Cam Scott goes straight into touch.

0-4

20:16 BST

14

Ironic cheers and chanting from the Cas fans echo from the far side about their side winning away from home.

0-4

20:13 BST

Conversion...

...is wide. It remains 0-4.

20:12 BST

TRY

It was a fabulous break by the visitors with Qareqare receiving the ball and sprinting clear. What a start for the Tigers!

0-4

20:11 BST

TRY

Jason Qareqare from inside his own half. There was no catching him

0-4

20:09 BST

8

End to end action so far.

0-0

20:09 BST

7

Jowitt tries a grubber at the other end but Tom Johnstone can’t quite collect it.

0-0

20:08 BST

7

And how many times have we seen this already this season? Wakey go short with the GLDO and win the ball back.

0-0

20:07 BST

6

Jowitt is caught in his own goal area after picking up a Rowan Milnes grubber. GLDO.

0-0

20:05 BST

4

Early penalty for Cas as Trin are penalised for lifting.

0-0

20:03 BST

2

Great break by Cas as Zac Cini escapes from his own half but Max Jowitt tackles him into touch.

0-0

20:01 BST

Kick off

Cas get Rivals Round underway!

0-0

20:00 BST

Here they come!

The rivals come onto the pitch! What a roar!

19:56 BST

Lights down

The floodlights have dimmed. We know what’s coming. Fireworks and the flames and the music at the ready!

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinityCastleford TigersSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice