Joe Westerman's Legends side will take on the Polynesian Legends.

Big names past and present will at Castleford Tigers' Mend-A-Hose Jungle ground this Saturday for a charity rugby league game that is part of current first team star Joe Westerman's testimonial year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Joe Westerman Legends team is taking on the Talk Your Walk Foundation Polynesian Legends with the game set to kick-off at 2pm.

Big names set to feature include Andrew Henderson, Nathan Massey, Danny Brough, Daniel Smith, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Suaia Matagi and Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will form part of a family fun day, which will include a performance of ‘The Haka’ by the Talk Your Walk Foundation and live entertainment.

There is a chance to be a part of the team with a ‘Pay to Play’ option available (contact [email protected] for more information)

Tickets to the event are £10 adults and £5 for juniors and available online from https://castlefordtigers.com/Jwtestimonial

The Talk Your Walk Foundation (www.talkyourwalk.co.uk) is a charity that believes every journey matters with a mission is to empower people to grow with resilience, stay positive, and unlock their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by proud Samoan professional Rugby League players living in the UK, their work is deeply rooted in culture, connection, and creating real impact.

From reducing suicide rates to improving mental health across all ages, they are passionate about helping individuals become the best version of themselves.

The charity's work includes mental health and resilience programs for men, women, and young people; prison rehabilitation and reform workshops; keynote speaking for organisations, businesses, and community events; podcast and storytelling platforms where guests open up and share real-life journeys.

They also run kids camps and community touch rugby sessions for all ages and genders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tag rugby sessions take place every Saturday morning in Pontefract Park, with all ages welcome. They run 8am-9am with coffee after.

A kids summer camp will run in the upcoming school holidays for youngsters aged five to 12.

The camp will include fun and tag games, Samoan culture and haka, mindset sessions to build confidence, nutrition tips to fuel kids right and lunch and water will be provided.

It will be at Pontefract Rugby Union Club, Monday to Thursday, July 28 to August 21.

The Talk Your Walk Foundation has made 30 free spots available and there are 20 paid spots (£15 a day).