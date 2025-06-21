The reigning champions were searching for a tenth straight win to take them to within two points of leaders Hull KR, but tries from Caius Faatili, Josh Griffin and Tom Johnstone helped Wakefield to a thoroughly deserved 16-10 victory, which ended their own two-game losing streak to propel them into the top six.

And next up for Trin is a visit to Craven Park to face the Robins who have won their last ten games in all competitions, including their first Challenge Cup success since 1980.

“Runs always come to an end,” a smiling Daryl Powell said after the defeat of Wigan. “They have been in great form. They were pretty fortunate to get away with that last week (against Huddersfield) and it’s hard for them because they are on a run of away games which is quite tough for a team.

“They have been on a really good run but runs always come to an end. We needed to play exceptionally well tonight.

“Nobody can go on forever. I don’t know how many games Hull KR have won on the trot but we’ll have a pop at it next week!”

On Friday evening’s performance, arguably Trin’s best of 2025 so far, Powell said:

“It was a phenomenal effort and I am super proud. And it was a five day turnaround. It’s mental that the boys have got that kind of energy on a five day turnaround. We didn’t have that much time to put a game plan in place. We had one pretty steady session.

“That's as good as we've executed a gameplan and it needs to be good against Wigan because they are that good a team. It was an incredible defensive effort.

“Both sides of the ball from every player, the way they executed what we wanted to do was phenomenal. We handled the physicality really well right from the start. As a coach, it's utopia when your team can deliver those kinds of performances.

“It looked a little bit tighter than maybe it should have been at the end – you always feel with Wigan they're going to come up with something a little bit different, which they did at the end."

Faatili continued his own fine individual form with another try.

“He is a proper player,” the head coach said. “The way he carries the ball is different, he’s awkward, has got an eye for the tryline and he uses his body well.”

Trin had to cope with yet more injury adversity in the shape of captain Mike McMeeken missing his first Super League game of the season due to a pec injury.

“It’s not a big one,” Powell revealed. “But he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.”

On what the result and performance can give the side going forwards as they look to cement their place in the top six, Powell said:

“One game can define you a little bit. This defines our confidence, maybe. But we know that we have got to be consistent.

“We’ve got Hull KR next week. Crash, bang, wallop! We will go there with some confidence.

“We can go anywhere with a bit of confidence about us.”

Take a look at these photos from last night’s sensational game at the DIY Kitchens Stadium (photos courtesy of John Clifton/SWpix.com).

Max Jowitt is tackled by Wigan Warriors' Brad O'Neill and Kaide Ellis. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Lachlan Walmsley is tackled by Kaide Ellis and Junior Nsemba. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Josh Griffin celebrates his try which was converted by Max Jowitt to make it 10-0 at half-time. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com