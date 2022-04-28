Ryan Butterworth and Ady Mulcahy collect hat-tricks as Sharlston Rovers return to winning ways

Rovers were keen to make up for the BARLA National Cup final disappointment, but started slowly and gifted the visitors a converted try in only the second minute when the Bulls scrum- half collected a kick to score under the posts.

Sharlston hit back and forced a drop-out from the kick-off. Three plays later Ryan Butterworth put Liam Kendall through a gap near the line and he crashed over to put the hosts on the board in the fifth minute.

Rovers took the lead as a break from Sean Markey saw the supporting Eddie Medforth score. Butterworth then picked the ball up on half-way and beat four defenders to race 40 yards and feed Ady Mulcahy who scored his first of the day, himself converting.

On 28 minutes another good break from Butterworth and clever kick through saw Mulcahy get his second, which he again converted.

Good defence from Yemi George and Josh Sneesby kept Skirlaugh out and Ben Lyons and Gary Smith worked hard with the ball to put Rovers on the front foot.

Their next try came when Kyle Littlewood burst through and offloaded to the supporting Butterworth who finished in fine style, rounding several would be defenders on his 30 yard run to the line.

A mistake from the short kick off gave Rovers possession and from the resulting penalty a good run by Martyn Nicol with a quick play the ball saw Kendall crash over from short range to make it 32-6 at half-time.

The second half saw Rovers in the same mood and in the first minute Markey offloaded for the evergreen supporting Paul Greaves to make the short two-yard trip to the line for a try on his return to the side.

Skirlaugh put a high kick behind the Rovers line, but Butterworth collected and raced 80 yards for his second try, which was improved by Gallagher.

Skirlaugh kept going and were rewarded when their impressive young hooker scooted through for a converted try.

Good defence from Jakob Lupton kept Skirlaugh out, then on the next set a break and offload by Mulcahy saw Butterworth complete his hat-trick.

Another good defensive effort by Lupton and Medforth kept Skirlaugh out with good support from Butterworth and Greaves. Rovers’ next score came as a long range break by Andy Gallagher saw Josh Beecher collect and his kick and chase was just reward for his efforts on the day as he scored to bring up the 50 points.

Skirlaugh again lost possession near the Rovers line and a 75-yard race to the line was won by Pat Harrison as he showed his pace to score.

Sharlston wrapped up the scoring on 75 minutes when after good runs by Littlewood and debutant Lewis Findlay the ball ended up in Medforth’s hands on half-way and he beat three defenders, sprinting to the line before offloading to Mulcahy who completed his hat-trick.

Best for Rovers in a good team effort were Gary Smith Eddie Medforth and Ady Mulcahy with Ryan Butterworth taking the Sharlston Fisheries sponsored man of the match award for his three-try and three-assist contribution.