Ryan Hudson's Elite Kids Coaching team ready to deliver at Ackworth
After a 15-year Super League career, including captaining Castleford Tigers, and playing international rugby 10 years ago Ryan Hudson has followed up with further success off the field in his aim of giving youngsters a start in healthy living.
Ryan’s Elite Kids Coaching has gone from strength to strength with their mission to inspire one million children every week through the power of PE, sport, dance and outdoor education within reach.
Elite’s half term holiday camps run across the UK and next on the agenda is a camp at Ackworth School, which is taking place between May 30 and June 2, from 8.15am to 4.15pm each day.
“We work with schools, colleges, teachers, councils and communities are at the heart of everything we do,” Ryan told the Express.
“As parents, we all want the best for our children. We want them to succeed and reach their full potential in all aspects of life, including sports and other physical activities. However, it can be challenging to provide the right guidance and coaching to help our kids excel in these areas.
"Elite Kids Coaching help children develop their physical abilities and reach their full potential in sports and other physical activities.
"Whether your child is interested in basketball, soccer, tennis, gymnastics, or any other sport, Elite Kids Coaching can help them achieve their goals.”
Elite’s program is designed and run by professional experienced coaches who have an understanding of child development and the unique needs of young athletes.
The coaches use a range of techniques and strategies to help children improve their skills and confidence, including individualized training plans, small-group coaching sessions, and personalised feedback and support.
"One of the key benefits of Elite Kids Coaching is that it goes beyond just physical training,” Ryan explained.
"The coaches also focus on helping children develop important life skills, such as teamwork, discipline, resilience, and perseverance.
"These skills are crucial not only in sports but also in other areas of life, such as school and social relationships.
"Another advantage of Elite Kids Coaching is that it provides a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and grow. The coaches are trained to create a positive and inclusive atmosphere where children feel comfortable and motivated to push themselves to their limits.
"This can help children build self-esteem and a sense of pride in their achievements.
“If you're looking for a way to help your child develop their physical abilities, build important life skills, and have fun while doing it, Elite Kids Coaching could be the perfect solution.
"With experienced coaches, individualised training plans, and a supportive environment, Elite Kids Coaching can help your child unlock their full potential and achieve their goals.”
Anyone wishing to sign up with Elite Kids Coaching can visit www.elitekidscoaching.com