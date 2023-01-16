Scintillating Fryston Warriors earn BARLA Yorkshire Cup final place with win over Upton

Playing in their Monkhill sponsored strip, they ran in 10 tries, but due to the weather conditions could only manage four goals.

Fryston had the strong wind in their faces for the first half and got off to a sluggish start as slick handling let Jordan Taylor in at the corner to give Upton the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This seemed to be the spur that Fryston needed and although they lacked their two main props they were admirably supported by Rhys Bonser, Danny Edwards and with Brad Moules leading from the front it was not long before they got on the scoresheet.

Tough tackling action from Fryston Warriors' BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final victory over Upton. Picture: Scott Merrylees

They hit up the middle then shipped the ball out wide for Jake Macdonald to score in the corner.

The pressure on the Upton defence continued and they were then hit on the other wing with Brandon Worsley shooting in at the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Moules saw the line from acting-half Upton were too slow to react and he shot in under the posts. Leyton Davies opened his tally for the day with the conversion to give Fryston a 10-point half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the wind at their backs Fryston soon put Upton on the back foot in the second half and once again it Moules who was on hand to take the final pass to score.

Fryston sensed that Upton were struggling down the middle and time and again they hit the line before offloading to supporting players. Next it was David Norton on hand to score then Worsley notched his second after the ball was moved ball out wide at pace to create an overlap. Kyle Cranswick extended the lead with a clear run to the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upton had to do something to stop the onslaught so from the restart they went for a short high kick, but hooker Harley Axe went through a Fryston player while he was still in the air and was sent-off.

The Warriors took full advantage of the extra man and once again they shot down the middle before an interchange of passes between Cranswick and Lewis Birdsall saw the latter stroll in under the posts. Davies added the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was entirely played in the Upton half now and the Fryston players were excelling at the opportunities given to them. Kieran Purdy pounced on a Davies chip through to score out wide before Cameron Worsley landed a magnificent conversion in the atrocious conditions.

As the clock was running down it was a matter of how many Fryston would score and Tom Wright completed the rout as he went in under the posts with Davies landing the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering the conditions Fryston as a team played magnificently, but the man of the match, sponsored by Mark Cogan, went to Moules. He was run close by half-backs Davies and Cranswick.

Fryston now play Normanton Knights in the final at a date yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad