Scrums are back in rugby league for 2022

Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos scrum down. (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The RFL Laws Committee recommended the return of scrums for the forthcoming campaign at their December meeting, provided that percentage was reached.

That decision was deferred until January, to allow more time for vaccination rates to increase, and to assess the impact of the Omicron variant.

At a meeting between Super League, Championship and League 12 clubs today, it was decided scrums - suspended from all levels of rugby league in the UK for the restart of the 2020 season in July to reduce the risk of close contacts - would now return.

Other relevant factors include the increases in knowledge regarding the impact of the Omicron variant since December, reduced isolation periods for close contacts, and the views of clubs and other key stakeholders.

Scrums will restart in all competitions, starting next weekend (January 29-31) in round one fixtures in the Championship and the Betfred Challenge Cup second round as well as applying across the community game.

In a statement, the RFL added: “The decision has been taken mindful of potential risks - but against the backdrop of the wider landscape relating to Covid and the de-regulation of Government rules relating to Covid.

“The meetings also provided a final opportunity for clubs to input into the changes to the Covid fixture framework to apply in the 2022 Season: this will now go to the RFL Board for final sign-off.

“As previously advised it is envisaged that the Covid framework under which league positions were determined by win points percentage in the 2020 and 2021 seasons will be replaced, and that any team unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the match with a 48-0 scoreline – save in exceptional circumstances to be determined by the RFL Board, which would include a club being unable to play a match due to being required to shut down by either the RFL’s Multiple Case Group or Public Health England.

“The meeting of Betfred Super League clubs also discussed recent developments related to travel between France and the UK, and their likely effects on the ability of unvaccinated players to participate in fixtures involving Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in France.