Serious injuries take shine off outstanding Westgate Common display

Westgate Common head coach Matt Bramald.

The Wakefield side followed up a 20-0 opening day victory over Keighley Albion with an even more convincing win as they beat one of the fancied teams in the division 44-10.

But the gloss was taken off a successful day when news came through on two serious injuries involving Westgate players.

Tom Gledhill suffered a dislocation in the match with the Stags while Lee Jackson fractured his back in an A team game against Fryston Warriors that had to be abandoned when Common were leading 12-0.

All at the club wish the players a speedy recovery and hope to support them and their families during this tough time. A GoFundMe page has been set up and has raised £1,700 so far.

On the pitch Westgate quickly established control as Jack Gledhill went over for the opening try and Paul Greenwood doubled the tally with Arian Woods converting the second of the scores.

Will Gledhill was next to cross the line with Woods’ second goal making it 16-0.

Mirfield hit back with their first try, which was converted, but that was as far as any comeback went.

Further tries from Arian Woods (two), Danny Field, Lewis Heckfield and Alex Craig saw Westgate pull well clear with more goals kicked by Matty Woods (four).

Westgate head coach Matt Bramald praised his side’s teamwork in what he saw as an “outstanding display”.

He said: “They did everything I asked of them.

“We played to our structure and our shape. The conditions were a little bit tricky, but we kept hold of the ball really well.

“To be honest I thought we’d win, but I didn’t see that scoreline coming. They were absolutely outstanding and it just goes to show what teamwork can do.

“We’re probably going to be a target for people now, but we can be better, I think there’s more in us yet, certainly in our attack.”

Elsewhere in the Yorkshire Men’s League, Sharlston Rovers were unable to follow up their opening victory in Division One as they went down 16-4 at King Cross Park. Joshua Beecher scored their only try.

In Division Two, Ossett Trinity Tigers were well beaten, 66-0 at Skirlaugh Bulls while Wakefield Warriors lost 18-8 to Farnley Falcons despite tries by Jordan Jones and Henry Firth.

Normanton Knights were convincing 40-10 winners at Garforth Tigers in Division Four, but Crigglestone All Blacks were on the wrong end of a 38-12 score away to Dewsbury Moor.

Tries by Luke Peel (two), Calum Hudson, Zak Burnside, Alfie Goddard and Reece Nicholson helped Eastmoor Dragons to a 32-10 win at Featherstone Lions in Division Five North. Jamie Deal added four goals.

Stanley Rangers were also in good form as they brushed Silsden Storm aside to win 50-12.