Sharlston Rovers make winning return to action in Yorkshire Men’s League

After warming up with a couple of friendlies Rovers were away to Wyke in the first game of the new season in Division One and crossed for five tries to record a solid 24-6 victory.

The win was build on some strong defence with the home team only able to score one converted try.

Sharlston had five different try-scorers with Ryan Butterworth, Clayton Hopkinson, Lee Dutson, Jack Kirmond and Brendon Gibbins all going over. Jorge Richardson and James Neil added goals.

Westgate Common, who have been tipped to do well this year, also made a winning start in Division One as they won 20-0 at Keighley Albion.

Wakefield Warriors made a hugely disappointing start in Division Two as they were thrashed 76-0 away to Almondbury Spartans.

Ossett Trinity Tigers put up a better display in their Division Two match away to Farnley Falcons, but lost out narrowly.

Two tries from Benjamin Smith proved crucial as the Farnley side edged it 12-10.

In Division Four, Normanton Knights recorded an opening day 22-18 success at home to Brotherton Bulldogs while Crigglestone All Blacks went down 34-4 as they entertained Kirkburton Cougars.

Stanley Rangers were pleased with their start in Division Five North as they came out on top 26-0 in a local derby against Eastmoor Dragons.

Corbyn Kilday, Danny Ansell, Will Hudson, Ben Taylor and Troy Snowden all crossed for tries for the winning team with goals added by Ansell (two) and Josh Kittrick.