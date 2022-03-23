Sharlston Rovers reach BARLA National Cup final with impressive win at West Hull

Taylor Martin races away to collect his hat-trick try for Sharlston Rovers in their BARLA National Cup semi-final at West Hull. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Rovers started well and took the lead on 10 minutes when a blind side move saw Josh Beecher show his pace to score in the corner.

They kept probing with Ady Mulcahy and Jorge Richardson laying the foundations and a clever kick from Richardson saw the home full-back fumble the ball with the ever-alert Andy Gallagher pouncing to increase the lead on 17 minutes, Richardson converting.

Good work from Joe Nowicki, Ben Lyons and loose forward Sean Markey saw Rovers go close through Mikey Williams and Jakob Lupton before Taylor Martin finished a good team move to score in the corner.

Sharlston Rovers players celebrate reaching the BARLA National Cup final. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ryan Butterworth was causing problems for the home side and strong running back rowers Liam Kendall and Brendon Gibbins were taking some stopping when in full flight. Martin scored his second try when his blistering pace left defenders standing with Mulcahy successful with the touchline conversion to make it 20-0 at half-time.

In the second half a good run by Butterworth with a neat offload followed by a clever kick through from Pat Harrison saw the youngster just fail to regather and score. A similar run by Kyle Littlewood led to Harrison again kicking through and this time he managed to claim the ball and score, Mulcahy tagging on the extras.

Hull reduced the arrears on 64 minutes with a good try, but Gary Smith went on a barnstorming run down the middle, skittling defenders for fun, and Martyn Nicol was stopped just short on the next play.

Martin completed his hat- trick with another speedy run to the line before a strong run from Brendon Gibbins gave Gallagher the space he needed to scored his second try, with Richardson converting and wrapping up the day’s scoring.

Brendan Gibbins takes on the West Hull defence. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The final is on Sunday, April 10 at Featherstone Rovers.

Best for Rovers in a good team effort were Harrison, Richardson and Smith with hat-trick hero Taylor Martin taking the Went Valley skip hire sponsored MOM.