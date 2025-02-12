It may have been the worst possible start to his tenure as Castleford Tigers head coach, but Super League serial winner Danny McGuire is “aiming for the stars”.

McGuire’s first competitive game in charge of Cas ended with a disappointing defeat at Odsal in the Challenge Cup, with Championship side Bradford Bulls holding on to secure an 18-16 triumph.

As a player at Leeds Rhinos, where he spent 17 successful years, he won eight Super League Grand Finals, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenge titles.

Winning became a habit.

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

And although he is “aiming for perfection” in his first role as a number one, he knows there is still “loads of work to do” with his Cas players, with the old adage of being able to concentrate on the league now coming into play.

First up, last season’s Super League Grand Final runners-up Hull KR at Craven Park.

McGuire said: “We have got lots to tidy up and lots to work on. We have done some good things. We have changed some things, everybody is still working and trying to understand some of the things we’ve changed. That’s not going to happen overnight but I expect minimum effort and competing as a bare minimum.

“We’re doing it for periods but not for long enough. That is where we are at the minute. But we knew that it was going to take a little bit of time.

McGuire's side begin their Super League season against Hull KR. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We lack a bit of composure when the pressure’s on. We have got some players that can play with the ball but we have got to do the tough stuff to be able to do that. Our balance isn’t quite correct at the minute.

“We are out of the cup now so our focus can turn to week-to-week Super League of preparing and doing the right things for the games that are coming up.”

He added: “Losing is always a set-back. Losing hurts, otherwise what’s the point in being here? If I don’t want to win, I’m not going to turn up.

“We wanted to win (at Bradford). Did we deserve to win? No, I don’t think we did.

Danny McGuire won many trophies during his playing career at Leeds Rhinos. Photo by Steve Riding

“It was not how to play a cup game. We weren’t prepared to do enough of the ugly stuff in the first half. It bit us on the backside.

“But we showed some character to have a dig and put ourselves in a position to give ourselves a chance.

“If you look at the game overall, Bradford probably deserved it. And you get out of this game what you deserve and what you put into it.

“When you don’t get something you want it takes a little bit of time to get over it, but we don’t have that luxury.

“It’s a five day turnaround (to Hull KR) which doesn’t help us. We have to lick our wounds and get back on track ready to play one of the best teams in the comp on Friday.

“We are doing it tough but we can still be better and we can still work harder. We can still do things better than we are.

“Like every team, we are aiming for perfection and aiming for the stars. We’re a bit away from that at the minute but we will keep working hard.”

Cas trailed 17-0 at Odsal but put up a better fight in the second half after McGuire’s team-talk to get to within two points by the 80th minute.

“You shouldn’t need a coach to scream at his players about what we need to do to try and transform the team,” he revealed.

“I thought we did some good things in the second half. We are doing some good things for moments, but not for long enough.

“Is it fitness? Is it mental toughness? It’s probably a combination of a few things that we need to get on top of.

“We will keep working with the players, but their attitude to training and everything we have thrown at them has been outstanding.

“When things don’t quite go our way it just rattles us a little bit too much, but with time and experience we will get there.”

Before the Bradford game, McGuire had been happy with how pre-season had been progressing at the Jungle.

He said: “I think it’s been good. It’s been really enjoyable and I’ve loved it. Pre-season allows you to lay some foundations that you are hopefully going to build on throughout the year.

“We have done some really good things, the players have been really good, they have taken on the challenges, they have took on the messages, now it is about delivering when it matters - when the pressure’s on, when you are playing against quality opposition and quality players and still be able to do what is expected.

“That is going to be our challenge but one I am looking forward to.”

On the prospect of new additions to the camp, he said: “I am not putting any pressure on (the board). Do we want some players to come in? Probably.

“But I’m a coach and I’m coaching the players I have got now and I want them all to excel and get better and learn and grow. I’m coaching my players to try and improve my players and help them get to where they want to get to.

“That’s where I’m at with it.”