Welcome to our live coverage of Castleford Tigers’ home Super League clash with Hull FC.

Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC LIVE
We'll bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Cas search for their second win of 2025 against third placed Hull FC.
Full time
We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website very soon.
Hull FC probably deserved the win but Cas gave it a good go.
It’s another defeat for Cas. It’s another win for Hull FC.
14-24
Full time hooter
The hooter sounds.
14-24
We’ve got two minutes remaining. Cas still need two scores.
14-24
Conversion...
...is again off target from Hoy.
14-24
TRRRYYY
Simm is over in the corner.
14-24
TRRRRYYY
Josh Simm is over!!!!!
14-24
Conversion...
...and Hoy can’t land it. It’s just wide.
10-24
TRRRYYY
He’s broke from the middle inside his own half and dives over in the corner. There’s about eight minutes left. They need this difficult kick to land and another two convertes tries...
10-24
TRRRYYY
Bit of individual brilliance from Tex Hoy who streaks clear! What a try!!
10-24
It’s no try from the video ref, but the visitors get a penalty for a ball steal.
6-24
It’s all happening as Hull FC have two chances to score in as many seconds!
6-24
Penalty
Sezer makes no mistake in front of the sticks.
6-24
Hull get a penalty after Ese’ese streaks 40 metres. Cas concede another set of six before being called for offside. The visitors are taking the two.
6-22
The Tigers have a penalty for late contact. Decent field position this.
6-22
Into the final quarter. Cas three scores behind. Can they get back into this one?
6-22
Good pressure from Cas but they can’t force it over. Wood was in space on the far side. He wasn’t found. Chance gone.
6-22
