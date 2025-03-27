Live

Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Mar 2025, 19:01 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of Castleford Tigers' Super League clash with Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Welcome to our live coverage of Castleford Tigers' Super League clash with Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of Castleford Tigers’ home Super League clash with Hull FC.

We’ll bring you all the major updates throughout the evening as Cas search for their second win of 2025 against third placed Hull FC. We will also have a match report and post-match reaction after the final hooter on the website.

Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC LIVE

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:57 BST

Full time

We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website very soon. Thank you for your company this evening.

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:56 BST

Full time

Hull FC probably deserved the win but Cas gave it a good go.

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:55 BST

Full time

It’s another defeat for Cas. It’s another win for Hull FC.

14-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:55 BST

Full time hooter

The hooter sounds.

14-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:53 BST

79

We’ve got two minutes remaining. Cas still need two scores.

14-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:52 BST

Conversion...

...is again off target from Hoy.

14-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:52 BST

TRRRYYY

Simm is over in the corner.

14-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:51 BST

TRRRRYYY

Josh Simm is over!!!!!

14-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:46 BST

Conversion...

...and Hoy can’t land it. It’s just wide.

10-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:45 BST

TRRRYYY

He’s broke from the middle inside his own half and dives over in the corner. There’s about eight minutes left. They need this difficult kick to land and another two convertes tries...

10-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:44 BST

TRRRYYY

Bit of individual brilliance from Tex Hoy who streaks clear! What a try!!

10-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:42 BST

70

It’s no try from the video ref, but the visitors get a penalty for a ball steal.

6-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:41 BST

70

It’s all happening as Hull FC have two chances to score in as many seconds!

6-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:35 BST

Penalty

Sezer makes no mistake in front of the sticks.

6-24

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

65

Hull get a penalty after Ese’ese streaks 40 metres. Cas concede another set of six before being called for offside. The visitors are taking the two.

6-22

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BST

62

The Tigers have a penalty for late contact. Decent field position this.

6-22

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:29 BST

60

Into the final quarter. Cas three scores behind. Can they get back into this one?

6-22

Thu, 27 Mar, 2025, 21:28 BST

59

Good pressure from Cas but they can’t force it over. Wood was in space on the far side. He wasn’t found. Chance gone.

6-22

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hull FCCastleford TigersSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice